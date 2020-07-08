08.07.2020 21:34:00

Ontario's Sam Hammond elected President-Designate of the Canadian Teachers' Federation

OTTAWA, July 8, 2020 /CNW/ - The next President-Designate of the Canadian Teachers' Federation (CTF/FCE) will be Sam Hammond of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO). Hammond, the current ETFO President, was elected virtually by acclamation at the Federation's 100th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Due to health risks surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, this marks the first occasion where CTF/FCE delegates attend a virtual AGM. "The CTF/FCE plays an essential role not just in advocating for the rights of our Members and fundamental labour rights, but also on the critical issues of health and safety, violence in our classrooms, standardized testing, privatization and commercialization. I look forward to assuming the position of President in 2021, and am honored to take on this critical role," declared the President-Designate in his campaign remarks. Hammond will succeed current President Shelley L. Morse following the completion of her two-year term in July 2021.

First elected to the ETFO Provincial Executive, Hammond served as Vice-President and First Vice-President before assuming the presidency in 2009. He served as a Vice-President on the CTF-FCE Executive Committee, Finance, and Teaching Profession Advisory Committees. Hammond currently sits on the CLC Canadian Council; the Labour College of Canada Board; the OTF Executive and Board of Governors; and the Centre for Labour Management Relations Advisory Committee at Ryerson University.

A recipient of the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Medal and Toronto Pflag's Ally Award, Hammond is unconditionally committed to the critical work of CTF/FCE and has been a member of the Board of Directors for 11 years.

Four Vice-Presidents were also elected by acclamation at the AGM to serve a one-year term on the CTF/FCE Executive Committee for 2020-2021:

  • Dean Ingram, Vice-President (Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association)
  • Clint Johnston, Vice-President (British Columbia Teachers' Federation)
  • Jenny Regal, Vice-President (The Alberta Teachers' Association)
  • Liz Stuart, Vice-President (Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association)

Quick Facts

  • Founded in 1920, the Canadian Teachers' Federation is the national voice for the teaching profession.
  • As the national alliance of provincial and territorial teacher organizations, the CTF/FCE represents over 300,000 elementary and secondary school teachers across Canada.
  • The CTF/FCE is a member of Education International, the global body of national education organizations in 173 countries.

 

