Ontario Science Centre announces new board chair John Carmichael

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Ontario Science Centre is pleased to announce the appointment of John Carmichael as Chair of the Board of Trustees, effective February 21, 2021. Carmichael, who first joined the board in December 2019 and has been Vice-Chair since May 2020, replaces outgoing chair Ann Louise Vehovec.

"On behalf of the Government of Ontario, I want to congratulate John Carmichael on his appointment to the Ontario Science Centre as Chair of the Board of Trustees," said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries. "I look forward to working with John, and I am confident that his knowledge and experience will make him an ideal person to helm one of our province's greatest and most cherished attractions. I would also like to thank outgoing chair Ann Louise Vehovec for her dedicated service on the board and outstanding leadership as chair."

CEO Paul Kortenaar said the Ontario Science Centre is delighted to welcome John as chair of the board. "He brings a wealth of experience from both the world of business and government, as well as fundraising skills for charitable organizations, which will help our organization continue to succeed as we prepare to reopen our doors to visitors while continuing to offer virtual experiences," Kortenaar said.

Carmichael is currently Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council, and previously operated one of the largest General Motors car dealerships in the Greater Toronto Area. He was also Member of Parliament for Don Valley West from 2011 to 2015.

He has served as President of Rowing Canada, as well as a board member of the Canadian Olympic Committee and North York General Hospital Foundation.

"I am excited to take on this new position because I believe in the Ontario Science Centre and the important role it plays in our community," said Carmichael. "I remember accompanying my children on field trips, and now treasure visits with my own grandchildren. It is a truly special place that continues to inspire learning, curiosity and discovery."

Kortenaar also thanked Vehovec for her eight years of service on the board, including three years as board chair. "I want to thank Ann Louise for her leadership and dedication to the Centre's success – supporting the development of a new Strategic Plan and the delivery of a milestone 50th birthday year that celebrated our rich history and impact, raised our profile and set us on a path for the future with an historic fundraising campaign."

About the Ontario Science Centre

Guided by our mission to inspire passion for the human adventure of discovery, the Ontario Science Centre strives to be a global leader in lifelong learning, a vital link in Ontario's education and innovation ecosystems and a convener of public dialogue about technology, science and society. The Centre has welcomed more than 54 million visitors since opening as a Centennial project in 1969, pioneering an interactive approach now adopted by science centres around the world. An agency of the Government of Ontario, the Centre relies on funding from the province, as well as donations from generous individuals, corporations and foundations that share the Centre's vision to contribute to a more curious, creative and resilient world. Learn more at OntarioScienceCentre.ca.

SOURCE Ontario Science Centre