20.03.2020 19:43:00

Ontario Nurses' Association Appalled that Watered-down Guideline Allows Employers to Force Nurses Back to Work

Nurses, health-care workers must not report to work after travel until healthy and safe to do, says ONA

TORONTO, March 20, 2020 /CNW/ - The Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) is shocked and appalled at the failure of the Minister of Health and Chief Medical Officer of Health to issue a directive to provincial health-care facilities regarding self-isolation practices for nurses and other health-care workers following travel.

Ontario Nurses' Association (CNW Group/Ontario Nurses' Association)

""I am dumbfounded that the Ministry Command Table issued a 'guidance' rather than directive," says ONA President Vicki McKenna, RN. "The ministry has left the decision about whether or not our workers must self-isolate to individual employers, and we've already seen one large hospital deem all nurses and health professionals critical workers and order them in to work when they have just returned from travel. There have been dozens of health-care worker exposures reported because of this situation.

"I am stunned at the willingness of government and employers to set aside caution and put our patients and workers at risk," she says. "Justice Archie Campbell, who headed the investigation into what went wrong during SARS, would have been shocked and appalled."

McKenna urges all health-care employers to revisit the guidance and instead issue a directive, ensuring that any health-care workers who have returned from travel self-isolate for 14 days, as every other Ontarian is asked to do. Yes, we need nurses and health-care workers back on the front lines, but we need them to be healthy," she says.

This is a highly infectious disease," says McKenna. "Our front-line nurses and health-care professionals want to be there for Ontarians, and need to be safe to do so. They need clear and consistent messages and policies and they need to stay healthy and well as we see more cases of COVID-19. Let's not send possibly infectious workers back to the front lines prematurely."

ONA is the union representing more than 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as more than 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, clinics and industry.

Visit us at: www.ona.org; Facebook.com/OntarioNurses; www.Twitter.com/OntarioNurses

SOURCE Ontario Nurses' Association

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
USA wollen in den Preiskrieg am Ölmarkt eingreifen
10:44
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
08:45
Vontobel: derimail - 40% Sicherheitspuffer - und nur der letzte Tag zählt
08:04
SMI macht kräftigen Satz nach oben
06:03
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Kursverfall / Nestlé – Aufwärtskorrektur durch?
19.03.20
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV
18.03.20
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:26
Schroders: Real Estate Flashnote
18.03.20
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
mehr
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Indizes schliessen fester -- SMI klettert bis Handelsende kräftig -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Europaweites Leerverkaufsverbot: Sinnvoll in Zeiten der Corona-Krise?
Norwegische Krone bricht ein - Notenbank signalisiert Eingriff
Dufry: Offenbar wurden mit Margin Call Millionen Aktien abgestossen - Aktie über 20 % im Plus
ASMALLWORLD-Aktie schiesst hoch: ASMALLWORLD schreibt 2019 schwarze Zahlen
SNB-Interventionen nehmen 2020 zu - 2019 in beschränktem Ausmass
Credit Suisse ist im ersten Quartal bisher gut unterwegs - Zahlen schieben CS-Aktie an
SMI gibt Gewinne vor dem Wochenende ab -- US-Börsen mit roten Vorzeichen -- DAX im Aufwind -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Aktienmarkt nicht länger überbewertet: Stockt Buffett jetzt auf?
Voraussichtlich ab Herbst zu kaufen: Diese Features könnte die neue Apple Watch Series 6 haben

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI gibt Gewinne vor dem Wochenende ab -- US-Börsen mit roten Vorzeichen -- DAX im Aufwind -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Die Wall Street gibt ihre anfängliche Gewinne ab. Der heimische Markt konnte seine Zuschläge vor dem Wochenende nicht halten. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte um die Marke von 9'000 Punkten. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten am Freitag ein Plus verzeichnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB