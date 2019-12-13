+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
13.12.2019 14:41:00

OnStation 2.0, Reducing Commute Time Everywhere

CLEVELAND, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PROJiTECH today announced the release of their new version of OnStation, forever changing how roadway workers locate themselves and communicate on the jobsite.  OnStation 2.0 is a mobile productivity app for roadway workers providing instant jobsite location, access to plans and design, and a team communication tool that essentially live streams job related conversations.  With everyone on the project having access to the same project app, OnStation 2.0 enables users to flag a point of interest at a specific location on the project and collaborate with those needed to resolve the issue quickly with less resources than current methods.  The OnStation platform records the location, those engaged, notes, photos and videos taken related to the item or issue.  This highly sortable information is organized by project, always persistent in the app, and can be exported for analysis and long-term record keeping.

"We put the user experience at the center of our thoughts and designed OnStation to be the go-to communication app for all roadway workers, on all projects in every state," says Jake Bailosky, Founder & CTO at PROJiTECH.  "By delivering simple to access project information in a highly intuitive app, users quickly obtain the information they need to have a more productive and engaged workday, which helps open roads remain open!"

Core features and benefits of OnStation 2.0:

  • Automatic Station Finder
    • Provides an instant station, alignment and offset:  Know Your Location
  • Flag & Chat
    • Project communication and collaboration platform:  Flag It!
  • Project Library
    • Everyone accesses the same current project documents:  Consistent Information
  • GIS Layers
    • Innovative design map display to reference surroundings:  Live Design

OnStation 2.0 is available on iOS devices, with an Android version coming early 2020.  For more information visit http://www.onstationapp.com

About OnStation
OnStation brings consistency to and connects everyone on the project. Our unique and innovative feature set will revolutionize how workers locate and communicate in the field.  OnStation empowers road crews with the ability to instantly locate themselves anywhere on the job, visualize design features on the roadway, and view contract documents. All while acting as a chat platform that records, organizes and tracks project impacting conversations, updates and notes.  Our mission centers on engaging crews and increasing their efficiency, which results in higher quality jobs completed quicker.  Less cones, more open roads.

Media Contact:
Patrick Russo
PROJiTECH
970.333.9727
231082@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onstation-2-0--reducing-commute-time-everywhere-300974459.html

SOURCE PROJiTECH

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Gold rutscht nach Trump-Tweet ab
10:55
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Renault SA
09:08
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
09:01
Setzt der SMI seinen Höhenflug heute fort?
07:16
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Währungspaar zieht weiter hoch / Adecco – Neue Aufwärtswelle?
11.12.19
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
10.12.19
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien könnten bei einem Crash zum Dividendenschnäppchen werden
Analyst: Aktienkurs von Tesla könnte auf 500 US-Dollar klettern
SNB bestätigt Geldpolitik und weist Kritik an Negativzins zurück
Wall Street in Rekordlaune -- SMI und DAX schliessen höher -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
US-Notenbank hält Zinsen stabil - Signal für lange Pause
SMI fällt zurück -- DAX fester -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Kartellamt verhängt 646 Millionen Euro Bussgelder gegen Stahlfirmen
Für diese Aktien prognostiziert ein Experte eine Rally - unabhängig vom Ausgang des Handelsstreits
Wahlsieg der Tories macht Hoffnung im Brexit-Streit
Mikron-Aktie gewinnt trotz Gewinnwarnung für 2019

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI fällt zurück -- DAX fester -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Hoffnung im Brexit- und im Handelssteit: Der heimische Aktienmarkt rutsche nach anfänglichen Gewinnen an die Nulllinie zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex legt am Freitag zu. Die Börsen in Asien waren am Freitag in Feierlaune.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;