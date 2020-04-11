Onsite Dental and Virtual Dental Care, the developers of Teledentix, Partner to Deliver Teledentistry as a Community Resource for Dental Emergencies

IRVINE, Calif., April 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Onsite Dental and Virtual Dental Care are pleased to announce Onsite Dental's implementation of Virtual Dental Care's Teledentix platform.

"Teledentistry visits using Teledentix are an additional option for patients to seek advice from our affiliated board-certified dentists in real-time, from the safety of their own home during these difficult times," said Ern Blackwelder, Onsite Dental's CEO. "Our goal is to give patients a high quality, virtual, face-to-face dental consultation that addresses their concerns and gives them an evaluation of their need for an emergency office visit, while reducing the risk of COVID-19 exposure for everyone involved."

Conducted using secure HIPAA compliant video conferencing from Virtual Dental Care, Inc., Onsite Dental's affiliated dentists can assess the symptoms that a patient is experiencing and, using the camera, get a visual sense of swelling, infection, and staining as well as walk the patient through procedures they can do at home. This information is important in determining the best next steps for the patient. If an office visit is determined to be necessary, patients are screened in advance for COVID-19 symptoms and risk factors, including fever.

"We launched our teledentistry program as a response to meet the demand for emergency care that continues to grow as the COVID-19 pandemic is prolonged and in our attempt to keep dental emergencies away from the valuable resources of the emergency room," added Mr. Blackwelder. "But, since we pride ourselves in offering the latest technological advancements in the field, we intend to work with Virtual Dental Care going forward as an additional means of enhancing our ability to communicate in different ways with our patients."

ABOUT ONSITE DENTAL

Founded in 1997, Onsite Dental pioneered the concept of bringing high-quality comprehensive dental care directly to the workplace to help employees improve their oral health. The company serves leading corporations, universities and unions in 12 states. Due to the COVID – 19 pandemic, Onsite Dental has suspended all elective or non-emergency dental procedures, but it has remained open for patients with dental emergencies.

ABOUT VIRTUAL DENTAL CARE, INC.

Virtual Dental Care, Inc. is the industry's leading provider of a robust proprietary Software-as-a-Service platform that supports all aspects of teledentistry delivery. The platform is called Teledentix. The Company's vision is that teledentistry will become a widely used industry norm, expanding dentistry and a dentist's role beyond the walls of a dental office - even into the broader healthcare system. Virtual Dental Care will supply the necessary software solutions to facilitate the rapid adoption of teledentistry.

SOURCE Virtual Dental Care, Inc.