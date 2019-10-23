+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
23.10.2019 16:43:00

OnScale and SoftMEMS Collaborate with Mentor to Announce a New Integrated Workflow for MEMS Digital Prototyping

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at the MEMS & Sensors Executive Congress – MSEC 2019, OnScale® and SoftMEMS® announced the first truly integrated workflow for MEMS Digital Prototyping combining Cloud Engineering Simulation and Tanner electronic design automation (EDA) tools from Mentor®, a Siemens business.

OnScale enables full 3D simulations of MEMS resonators directly from Mentor through SoftMEMS.

"The deep integration of design tools offered by OnScale, SoftMEMS, and Mentor, our first EDA partner, provides a unique workflow enabling the co-design and simulation of micromachined electromechanical systems (MEMS) and sensor devices," says Ian Campbell, CEO, OnScale. The workflow leverages Mentor's Tanner EDA solutions for schematic and layout capture, SoftMEMS® process simulation to create realistic 3D CAD of as-manufactured MEMS, and the OnScale® Cloud Engineering Simulation platform for fast simulations of large MEMS models and parametric sweeps for MEMS design optimization – what the companies describe as "Digital Prototyping."

"Tanner EDA is a MEMS design tool technology leader. Tanner L-Edit MEMS is engineered specifically for MEMS design, and is part of the Tanner Platform for IC, MEMS and Photonics design," says Greg Lebsack, General Manager of the ICDS group at Mentor. "The collaboration with SoftMEMS and OnScale brings MEMS design to the next new level – a streamlined flow from efficient MEMS layout, 3D modeling to large simulation capacity and fast turn-around."

"With this solution, we are smashing down the barriers to the co-design and simulation of MEMS and sensor devices," says Dr. Mary Ann Maher, CEO, SoftMEMS. "Historically, MEMS specialists – electrical, mechanical, process, reliability, test, and systems engineers – worked in siloed environments and had trouble sharing and collating data in order to derive meaningful engineering insights. Now, with the SoftMEMS and OnScale integration, engineering teams can operate off the same sheet of music and ensure devices are truly optimized for performance, cost, and reliability."

Highlights

  • EDA-Process Modeling-Cloud Engineering Simulation integration enabling MEMS Digital Prototyping
  • Realistic 3D CAD of as-manufactured MEMS.
  • On-demand, scalable, pay-as-you-simulate simulation in the cloud.

About OnScale
OnScale is the first and only Cloud Engineering Simulation platform. OnScale combines powerful multiphysics solver technology with the limitless compute power of cloud supercomputers. With OnScale, engineers can run massive numbers of full 3D multiphysics simulations in parallel to create true Digital Prototypes.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onscale-and-softmems-collaborate-with-mentor-to-announce-a-new-integrated-workflow-for-mems-digital-prototyping-300944031.html

SOURCE OnScale

