OnPoint Warranty Solutions Partners with AIG Warranty

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OnPoint Warranty Solutions, a leading provider of warranty services, including underwriting, service contract and extended warranty programs, logistics and field service management, has partnered with AIG Warranty to drive sales of its warranty products in the builder and direct to consumer markets.

AIG Warranty, a leading provider of service contract, extended warranty and warranty products launched a fully compliant direct to consumer warranty product in 2016 through indirect channels.

OnPoint Warranty Solutions will supplement AIG sales and marketing of its direct to consumer warranty products in the US market.

Kevin Callahan, SVP at AIG, said, "AIG invested heavily in building a full licensed, fully compliant direct to consumer warranty program which capitalizes on the infrastructure, service network and consumer-focused contact centers we've already built to support our service contract and extended warranty business. Building on our service administration strength, we've partnered with OnPoint Warranty Solutions to drive adoption of our program in the US, particularly in builder and direct to consumer markets. We're confident that combining OnPoint's marketing and sales functions with our administrative prowess will provide consumers with a solidly underwritten warranty product constructed to protect their families' comfort, while driving higher recurring revenues for AIG."

Chris Smith, CEO, OnPoint stated, "We are very excited to partner with AIG on this venture. OnPoint has invested significant time and effort since we launched our technology platform, service network and partner ecosystem such that we can enable consumers to customize their own product service coverages for the needs of their family. The ability to bundle a compliant direct to consumer warranty product with service and maintenance contracts, and on demand services such as repair, installation, or configuration of networking or smart home products, helps us drive a totally new product service solution to the marketplace, which facilitates great service experiences for consumers, and drives revenue for AIG and our channel partners."

About OnPoint Warranty Solutions

OnPoint was launched by customer experience experts with proven success helping global brands deliver underwriting, service contract and manufacturer warranty programs, service fulfillment, service administration technology and logistics, to drive the highest levels of consumer experience in the service industry. Building on the foundation of a connected, multinational service network, omni channel customer interactions and consumer-focused technology, OnPoint creates brand loyalty through service contract and service solutions designed to reduce risk, increase efficiency, delight consumers and improve our customer's bottom line. For more information, visit our website: http://www.onpointwarranty.com

 

SOURCE OnPoint Warranty Solutions, LLC

