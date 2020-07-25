+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
25.07.2020 16:41:00

Onlive Server Announced Indian Cloud VPS Hosting in India with SSD Storage and Unlimited Bandwidth

GHAZIABAD, India, July 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The functionalities of the most widely utilized cheapest India VPS Hosting solutions would veer on the adroit implementation of the Reboot and Restart facilities. According to industry experts, India VPS Hosting services can be use for Online Tally, Vicidial Application, Android Apps Hosting, iSO Application, Game Software, E-Commerce Website and CMS also WordPress, Majento, Druple and many more. You can create as well as activate the command consoles like anything.

You should be heading to the conclusion that there would be ample range of Root Password and Administrative Passwords. These passwords Can Change depending on your precise requirements.

Why India VPS Server Hosting?

If you are planning to run a server from your own computer, then you should maintain the speed without deducing the computer power, a cheap and best VPS hosting can be your ultimate choice. Here are available multiple Linux, Windows operating system that Can Be install Within One-Click and user can change the Main IP, VNC Console, Administrator and Root Password Also Available and one of the most amazing feature is to monitor Bandwidth, Ram and Hard Disk.

Cheap VPS hosting servers are known as one of the best performance hosting options. Also, if you use a shared server, you need to share everything with others, here also track bandwidth statistics, server stats and monthly chart. On the other hand, if you opt for the Cheap India VPS, no one can disturb you.

Why Should You Use Indian VPS Hosting. Let's Know About It –

  • Rescue Mode
  • Self-Shut-down
  • VPS Configuration
  • 24*7 Technical support service
  • Server Setup in Few Minutes
  • OS Reinstall Option
  • Available multiple choice of Operating Systems such as CentOs, Debian, Ubuntu, and multiple Windows version such as Windows 2008, 2012, 2016, 2019, and Custom OS

One of the biggest advantages of using fully Managed VPS Hosting designed for a specific purpose. You can also use SSD VPS Hosting to host the websites, game servers and anything that needs a place for several computers in order to store as well as to read the files.

There are some more points which could have been taken into consideration before an entity chooses to get focused advantages out of the VPS Hosting solutions. These services are equally great with Linux as well as Windows. With both, these services function impeccably Linux and Windows Based Operating System Can Load Within One-Click.

Media Contact:
Phone.- +91 999 05 07737
Skype - Onliveinfotech
Email Id - Info@onliveserver.com
09990507737

Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12831491

Press release distributed by PRLog

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onlive-server-announced-indian-cloud-vps-hosting-in-india-with-ssd-storage-and-unlimited-bandwidth-301099751.html

SOURCE Onlive Server

