Online Trading Academy Adds to Stevie Awards Collection

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Trading Academy has been awarded two Bronze awards for CliK in the categories of Best Achievement in Product Innovation and Best Fintech Solution. These are the 5th and 6th Stevie Awards collected by OTA for this revolutionary education, analysis and trading platform, CliK.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2021 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 260 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from June through early August.

CliK is the only all-in-one integrated, education, analysis and trading platform on the market and has fully integrated OTA's proprietary core strategy methodology which can be customized for each end-user based on how and what they trade and invest. Through warnings and decision support, CliK helps reinforce the habits of responsible trading and investing.

The judges comments included:

"Great features incorporated into Online Trading Academy's platform for providing world-class financial education to people from all walks of life"

"It looks like CliK is a good resource to learn about serious trading online"

"CliK makes individual investors' lives easier by giving them tools designed to make informed trading decisions and learn to navigate the markets with confidence"

"Great integration of multiple benefits for students coupled with a real desire to help democratize financial learning"

"Trading requires skill, the right tools and something we at Online Trading Academy call 'risk-discipline'. Also necessary, is education and ongoing, dedicated practice, which can provide the necessary element of confidence that traders seek," said Mark Grieco, vice president of Product Management. "OTA's technical approach to market analysis, trading and investing, is founded in responsible risk-management; and these elements have been integrated directly into CliK. While the goal with CliK was not to win awards, we certainly appreciate this acknowledgement. Of course, there's no greater "award" than making a positive impact in the lives of our customers," he added.

