02.06.2021 08:05:00

Online Tech Retailer PCByte Reveals What to Look for in a Gaming Laptop

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Well-known retailer PCByte says the market has shifted over the past few years, most notably thanks to more powerful and efficient GPUs from Nvidia and AMD. These days, if someone is looking for a gaming laptop Australia-wide, there are several options that really push the boundaries in terms of performance and portability, meaning gamers and professionals can find a powerful version to replace their desktop PC.

According to PCByte, there are a few key components to focus on when selecting a gaming PC and laptop, such as prioritising GPU generations. The GPU is not upgradable at a later time, so it's worth investing in a powerful one. Other parts, like the RAM and storage, can be upgraded later, so buyers can select a cheaper one initially and add more memory and a bigger hard drive down the track. But PCByte does recommend looking for higher amounts of RAM (8GB and above), as this is one of the most important components in determining the system's performance.

Other elements PCByte says are important are the refresh rate displays and battery capacity — the higher, the better. Fast and efficient 65W USB-C charging capability will allow the flexibility to charge the battery with portable power packs and a comprehensive cooling system ensures the gaming laptop can sustain high performance and maintain effectiveness over a long life span. Additionally, PCByte recommends checking online reviews of the various gaming laptop models.

One of PCByte's most popular models is the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. Geared for serious gaming durability, it is one of the most powerful 14-inch Windows 10 Pro gaming laptops on the market. With up to an 8-core AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS CPU and GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, action-packed gameplay is fast and fluid with the highest graphics resolution. Light, ultra-slim and portable with superior battery life, it comes with 16GB RAM and USB Power Delivery.

As a one-stop online computer retail store, PCByte boasts competitive prices and a huge range of gaming laptop products and custom PCs. For buyers searching for the best gaming laptop Australia-wide, PCByte has powerful, portable versions using the latest AMD, Intel and Nvidia hardware.

