Online Language Learning Markets, 2025

DUBLIN, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Online Language Learning Market - Analysis By Product (Courses, Solutions, Support), Language, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Online Language Learning Market was valued at USD 11,893.8 million during the year 2019.



Over the recent years, online language Learning market has been witnessing considerable growth owing to a number of factors that includes changing and growing need of the candidates to speak different languages to access various opportunities, growing economic diversification, increasing globalization, increasing demand of multilingual employees by the multinational companies.



These factors are anticipated to provide higher momentum to the market growth in the forecast period. Further, rise in disposable income, urbanization, and gamut of other socio-economic factors supporting the global market for Online Language Learning.



The major types of Online Language Learning include courses, solutions and support. Among them, Courses type Online Language Learning holds the highest market share in the Online Language Learning Market owing to the demand for multilingual candidates by the corporates and rise in the global business activities which lead to interaction with clients from different nations.



Among the regions, Asia Pacific Online Language Learning Market will continue to be the largest market in the forecast period, majorly driven through spending on the courses. Additionally, there has been a growing need of learning languages for businesses to communicate with customers, employees, and officials.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses Online Language Learning Market by Value.

The report analyses the Online Language Learning market by Product Type (Courses, Solution, Support).

The report assesses the Online Language Learning market by Language (English, Spanish, Mandarin, Others).

The Global Online Language Learning Market has been analysed by Region ( North America , Europe & Asia Pacific ) and by Country (U.S., U.K., Germany , China & India )

, & ) and by Country (U.S., U.K., , & ) The attractiveness of the market has been presented by Region, Product Type and Language. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, key developments in the market, policy regulation and product chain analysis. The companies analysed in the report include Pearson PLC, Duolingo, Rosetta Stone , Sanako, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, EF Education First.

, Sanako, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, EF Education First. The report presents the analysis of Online Language Learning market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Online Language Learning Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Online Language Learning Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025



5. Global Online Language Learning Market Segmentation By Product Type (By Value)

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Online Language Learning Market - By Product Type

5.2 Courses- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.3 Solutions- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.4 Support- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



6. Global Online Language Learning Market Segmentation By Language (By Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Online Language Learning By Language

6.2 English- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.3 Mandarin-Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.4 Spanish- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.5 Others- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)



7. Global Online Language Learning Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Online Language Learning: By Region



8. North America Online Language Learning Market: Segmentation By Product Type, Language (2020-2025)

8.1 North America Online Language Learning Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

8.2 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Courses, Solution & Support)

8.3 Market Segmentation By Language (English, Mandarin, Spanish & Others)

8.5 North America Online Language Learning Market: Country Analysis

8.6 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Online Language Learning Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

8.7 Competitive Scenario of North America Online Language Learning: By Country, 2019 & 2025

8.8 United States Online Language Learning Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

8.9 United States Online Language Learning Market Segmentation By Product Type, Language



9. Europe Online Language Learning Market: Segmentation By Product Type, Language (2020-2025)



10. APAC Online Language Learning Market: Segmentation By Product Type, Language (2020-2025)



11. Global Online Language Learning Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Online Language Learning Market Drivers

11.2 Global Online Language Learning Market Restraints

11.3 Global Online Language Learning Market Trends



12. Market Attractiveness

12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Online Language Learning Market - By Product Type (Year 2025)

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Online Language Learning Market - By Language (Year-2025)

12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Online Language Learning Market - By Region, By Value, (Year-2025)



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Share Analysis



14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

14.1 Pearson PLC

14.2 Duolingo

14.3 Rosetta Stone

14.4 Sanako

14.5 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

14.6 EF Education First



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ivb7ts

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-language-learning-markets-2025-301042194.html

SOURCE Research and Markets