Online is The New Offline: Micepad Rolls Out Full Service Virtual Event Platform to Help Reshape the Industry in Response to Global Pandemic

SINGAPORE, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global coronavirus outbreak has prompted delays and cancellations of events worldwide, from annual general meetings to tradeshows and beyond. In response, Micepad, a leading Singapore-based sustainable events management software company, has developed a new full-service platform for online events sophisticatedly tailored for public companies to ensure the online success of annual general meetings (AGMs) and gatherings.

In the face of the outbreak and following the government's call on workplace closures and the prohibition of gatherings, MNCs, as well as issuers listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) are looking into an alternative means of holding their AGMs. To this end, the new law passed in Parliament on April 7 allows public companies to hold AGMs virtually in the absence of physical meetings. SGX has also disseminated an announcement in a joint statement with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) that requires public companies to hold live webcasts. Correspondingly, Micepad's new platform can be of significant help for event planners to organize online events for those companies.

"The technologies in today's digital world are changing the events industry. And the pandemic is set to speed-up this evolution, as people look to find a way of conducting meetings, AGMs and other corporate gatherings that are safe, convenient, interactive and engaging. The bonus is that with online, we can deep-dive into an analysis of these events, providing entirely new insights," said Jie Hao Tan, Cofounder & CEO of Micepad.

Micepad is a secure and interactive all-in-one event app platform for event management needs. It provides engagement and data compilation software that helps event organizers create impactful events wherever they are. The software can be used for a wide range of virtual activities and integrates securely with all major video streaming platforms including Zoom, Youtube, Facebook, LinkedIn and Vimeo. Customers can also choose to have their own private stream.

To organize AGMs, Micepad's comprehensive conferencing service boasts secure and convenient features that include invitation, confirmation & reminder emails, registration submission, and a one click login to a live AGM microsite which includes a live stream and engagement features to help provide meaningful audience insight. Key metrics also include tracking audience behavior such as session duration.

With Micepad, event planners can create schedules and utilize QR codes for relevant links needed by meeting attendees. There is an interactive schedule that includes supporting speakers, information pages, and multimedia content libraries. Participants can make the most of Micepad, as the app enables pop up messages with calls to action (CTAs), live Q&As, polling, and interactive feedback forms. Moreover, it can track the Return on Investment (ROI) metrics in real-time and present it alongside engagement data, both pre- and post-event.

"To cater to the specific needs of private entities, we ensure that sensitive information is viewable only to the right audience," Tan said, adding. "The idea of launching this platform is to give event planners a new dimension that can elevate the experience of end-users - by creating a fun, social, and personalized event that helps contribute to the continuation of the events industry," Tan concluded.

