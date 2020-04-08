08.04.2020 11:35:00

Online Grocery Market Size Worth $1.1 Trillion by 2027 | CAGR: 24.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online grocery market size is expected to reach USD 1.1 trillion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 24.8% from 2020 to 2027, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing number of smartphones, their use, and rising number of smartphone users are anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Along with these factors, recent pandemic of corona virus is another major contributor of rising number of online grocery shoppers across the globe.

Key suggestions from the report:

  • The fresh produce segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 22.0% during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of e-commerce platforms for buying fruits, vegetables, and other grocery items
  • Asia Pacific is estimated to record the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027 owing to rising younger population in the region that is more inclined toward online grocery buying
  • The market is fragmented in nature and is characterized by high competition with the presence of global players such as Walmart; Amazon.com, Inc.; JD.com, Inc.; and Rakuten.
  • The key players in the online grocery market are opting for strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations to expand their regional presence in the market.

Read 107 page research report with ToC on "Online Grocery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Fresh Produce, Breakfast & Dairy, Snacks & Beverages, Staples & Cooking Essentials), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/online-grocery-market

Increasing adoption of online shopping is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Shopping convenience and better discounts are the primary reasons that have led people to shift from traditional shopping to online shopping. Developing countries have witnessed a notable rise in the number of online shoppers in recent years. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the number of online shoppers in India was around 120 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach 220 million by 2025. This growing trend and surge in the number of shoppers have developed a huge potential for the market growth.

Security concerns among customers and lack of physical evidence are the major factors that impede the market growth. However, the adoption of Internet of things (IoT) is expected to open new avenues for the online grocery market over the forecast period. IoT helps e-commerce organizations maintain inventory by using IoT enabled devices within the network. IoT provides real-time data and helps retailers analyze the demand for several products in different regions.  

Grand View Research has segmented the global online grocery market based on product type and region:

  • Online Grocery Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)
    • Fresh Produce
    • Breakfast & Dairy
    • Snacks & Beverages
    • Meat & Seafood
    • Staples & Cooking Essentials
    • Others
  • Online Grocery Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)
    • North America
      • U.S.
      • Canada
    • Europe
      • U.K.
      • Germany
      • France
    • Asia Pacific
      • Japan
      • India
      • China
    • Latin America
    • Middle East & Africa

Find more research reports on Communication Services Industry, by Grand View Research:

  • Unified Communications Market – The global unified communications market size was valued at USD 56.33 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 16.8% from 2019 to 2025.
  • Internet Protocol Television Market – The global internet protocol television (IPTV) market size was valued at USD 38.21 billion in 2016. Attractive bundling strategies offered by telecom companies.
  • Customer Experience Management Market – The global customer experience management market size was valued at USD 6.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 17.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: +1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 407.50
-0.22 %
Lonza Grp 403.50
-0.32 %
Alcon 49.75
-0.42 %
SGS 2'236.00
-0.53 %
Novartis 82.06
-0.89 %
CS Group 8.11
-2.55 %
UBS Group 9.25
-2.59 %
ABB 17.15
-2.61 %
Adecco Group 37.95
-3.66 %
Swisscom 520.60
-4.76 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
DAX-Future: Trading-Kaufsignal direkt abgearbeitet
09:39
Vontobel: Eingefahrene Verluste wettmachen?
08:24
SMI-Erholung geht die Puste aus
06:15
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Bearishe Tageskerze warnt / Novartis – 50er-EMA im Fokus
07.04.20
Phase Transitions and Policy Responses
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11:32
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
06.04.20
Schroders: Navigating the uncharted: How can private equity investors respond to the COVID-19 crisis?
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI mit Abgaben -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Darum bleibt der Dollar schwach - zum Franken unter 0,97
Schmolz+Bickenbach schlägt sechs neue Verwaltungsräte zur Wahl vor - S+B-Aktie steigt
SIG Combibloc-Aktie steigt: SIG-Aktionäre winken Dividende durch
Bossard-Aktie gibt nach: Bossard schrumpft im ersten Quartal und führt Kurzarbeit ein
Givaudan-Aktie tiefer trotz Wachstum im ersten Quartal - Dividendenpraxis bestätigt
Wisekey lanciert Sicherheits-App für Corona-Zeit - Wisekey-Aktie verliert
Infineon-Aktie klettert kräftig: Infineon schliesst Cypress-Kauf ab
Aktien Schweiz Vorbörse: Erholungstendenz bleibt intakt
Wall Street geht tiefer in den Feierabend -- SMI und DAX schliessen freundlich -- Asiens Indizes letztlich mit Kursgewinnen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit Abgaben -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind Verluste zu verzeichnen. In Fernost kommen die Indizes auf keinen gemeinsamen Nenner.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB