SMI 10’485 -0.1%  SPI 13’041 0.2%  Dow 29’910 0.1%  DAX 13’336 0.4%  Euro 1.0826 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’528 0.5%  Gold 1’789 -1.3%  Bitcoin 15’358 -1.2%  Dollar 0.9049 -0.2%  Öl 48.3 1.1% 

+++ Kryptowährungen im Höhenflug! Bitcoin +13%, Ethereum +30%, Ripple +70% - in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
27.11.2020 23:15:00

Online Education Platforms Have Become a Necessity for Many People as a Result of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the education industry "Online Education Platforms Have Become a Necessity for Many People as a Result of COVID-19"

Online education platforms have become a necessity for many people to fill the gaps left by closed schools and universities during the COVID-19 pandemic. This has given a huge boost to education startups, many of which are raising money to capitalize on the opportunity. Udemy which provides a marketplace of video based courses across 65 languages, is reported to be rising up to $100 million in a Series F round of funding that would value the company at up to $3.32 billion. The company offers courses to individual and business users with total course enrollments reaching approximately 400 million to date.

Last week Udacity, an online course provider that popularized the idea of "nanodegrees" in subjects like artificial intelligence and cloud computing secured $75 million in the form of a debt facility which will be used to continue developing its platform and to target more business customers. In October, Kahoot, a gamified e learning platform, announced a $215 million funding round from SoftBank while in September Outschool a provider of small group online classes raised $45 million in a Series B funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners.

To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Online Education Platforms Have Become a Necessity for Many People as a Result of COVID-19"

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-education-platforms-have-become-a-necessity-for-many-people-as-a-result-of-covid-19-301181168.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 230.60
1.14 %
Givaudan 3’643.00
1.11 %
Part Grp Hldg 966.40
1.07 %
Lonza Grp 551.80
0.69 %
Alcon 57.82
0.52 %
LafargeHolcim 48.07
-0.21 %
Novartis 81.06
-0.25 %
CieFinRichemont 76.78
-0.29 %
Swiss Re 83.74
-0.43 %
The Swatch Grp 229.40
-1.12 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11:11
SMI ohne Schwung
07:02
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Ausbruch aus Seitwärtskanal / EUR/USD – Kurs auf USD 1.200?
26.11.20
Sorgt Thanksgiving für Auftrieb beim VP-Bank Corona-Krisenbarometer? | BX Swiss TV
26.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 20.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60% European) auf Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc
26.11.20
Vontobel: Mega Shoppingdays im November bringen Umsatzrekorde
24.11.20
Can Supply Keep Pace With Any Demand Spike in 2021?
20.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Air France - KLM, Lufthansa
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.11.20
Schroders: Geschäftsimmobilien - "Neue Normalität" oder zurück zur alten Welt?
24.11.20
Schroders: Die kurzfristigen wirtschaftlichen Folgen des Klimawandels
23.11.20
Schroders: #TheZero
mehr
Sorgt Thanksgiving für Auftrieb beim VP-Bank Corona-Krisenbarometer? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wieso der Franken zum Euro auf tiefsten Stand seit fast sechs Monaten fällt
Bitcoin scheitert an Rekordhoch und bricht ein
Logitech, ams, VAT & Co.: Technologie-Werte nach Rekordhoch an der NASDAQ gesucht
US-Börsen im Feiertag -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX letztendlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen legten zu
Anteile abgestossen: Das Depot von Bill Ackman im dritten Quartal
Darum gibt der Euro seine Gewinne gegenüber dem US-Dollar und Franken ab
Moderna-Aktie: Moderna will Corona-Impfstoff schon im Dezember liefern
Förderung nur noch bis Jahresende: Tesla wirbt verstärkt für Solaranlagen
Kursziele aktualisiert: Wie laut Analysten die Chancen von Aurora Cannabis und Canopy Growth stehen
KPMG-Sonderprüfer: Wirecard hat uns Steine in den Weg gelegt - Wirecard-Aktie schliesst dennoch höher

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich in der Gewinnzone -- DAX klettert schlussendlich ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen auf grünem Terrain
An der Wall Street fand am "Black Friday" ein verkürzter Handel statt. Der heimischen Markt rangierte in einer kleinen Bewegungsspanne. Der deutsche Leitindex liess seinen Vortagesschluss hinter sich. Die asiatischen Indizes wiesen auch vor dem Wochenende eine freundliche Tendenz aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit