08.07.2021 14:52:00

Online Cycling Community Welcomes and Seeks Additional Industry Experts

LONGMONT, Colo., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 10 Buck Bike Club, LLC—an online community by cyclists, for cyclists—welcomes its first group of cycling industry experts and seeks additional experts for its cycling topic-focused groups.

"Researching and making authentic connections with industry experts can be time consuming and expensive. We wanted to create easy access to expertise and resources within our community to help members grow their cycling understanding and skills. I'm blown away by this initial group of experts who are volunteering their time to the community," says Rick Zwetsch, 10 Buck Bike Club co-founder. Current experts include:

  • Marko Baloh (Slovenia), Endurance Cycling Expert: Ultra-endurance cycling coach, 10-time Race Across America competitor, seven-time solo finisher, holds several 100 and 200 mile, 12- and 24-hour world records
  • Paul Gascoyne (London), Coaching Expert: 15 years of INEOS cycle coaching, indoor cycling coach, and brand ambassador for Festka & RouvyAR
  • Garrett Getter (USA), Bike Fit Expert: MTB coach, Retul-certified fitter, Body Geometry-certified fitter, and 10+ year cycling industry product designer
  • Erica Ruge (USA), Multisport Expert: Two-time and reigning National Age Group Duathlon Champion, Ironman 70.3 athlete, USA Triathlon Coach, Ironman Certified Coach

Bike Fit Expert, Getter joined the community and signed on as an expert because, "Bike fit is one of the most complicated subjects in cycling. I hope my experience fitting riders and designing product will help riders solve their issues or at least help them come up with a game plan to solve those issues."

10 Buck Bike Club also seeks experts for groups focused on bike repair, bike touring, bicycles & components, gear & accessories, indoor/virtual cycling, technology, and/or for new groups that experts think would benefit the community. Zwetsch says, "As the community grows, our topic-focused and specialty groups—like those for in-person cycling clubs or events—will become the central focus of conversation and engagement. By joining now and signing on as an expert, founding members will build their following along with the community."

About 10 Buck Bike Club, LLC
10 Buck Bike Club, LLC (www.10buckbikeclub.com) is an online community platform that aims to be all things bikes for all people who ride them. The company offers a place for members to interact with each other, brands, and products to build skill, connections, and share ideas related to bikes and cycling.

Contact:          
Rick Zwetsch
10 Buck Bike Club, LLC
303.246.3733
313930@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-cycling-community-welcomes-and-seeks-additional-industry-experts-301327692.html

SOURCE 10 Buck Bike Club, LLC

