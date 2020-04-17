Online Casinos Market is Expected to Reach US$ 18882.85 Million by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 10.2% Over the Forecast Period, Owing to Growing Adoption of Online Gaming Services Across the World ...

Some of the players operating in the online casinos market are BeSoftware N.V. (Lucky Red Casinos), BetFair, Betway Limited, BoVegas.com, Cherry Gold Casinos, GVC Holdings PLC, Infinite Visions (Casiplay.com)

PUNE, India, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The outbreak of COVID-19 has led various countries to inculcate situations of lockdowns and social distancing for preventing the growth in patients. In such initiatives, people have been instructed to stay in their homes as long as possible. This has provided industries such as retail, which may be traditional or online, healthcare as well as media and entertainment with increased demand. The gaming sector has seen a radical spike in player figures across the globe. In regions, wherein online gambling and online casino games have been deployed, the figures for players and their earnings have been observed to be growing at a significant pace.

Online casino games provide users with a unique experience through the variety of games in the respective catalogues of the market participants. Players can choose from skill-based games from card-based games or more casual games such as slots and roulette. These characteristics of the market offerings are providing the market with an opportunity to cater to the gaming requirements of the overall target audience. As a measure to make the offerings gamer-focused, companies have been investing towards integrating anti-cheat technologies. This is expected to improve the player experience and lead towards longer player-provider relationships. These factors are expected to aid the growth of the global online casinos market over the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of online casinos market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

The card-based games are expected to hold a major share of the market as compared to the other types of games in the market. The significant demand for skill as well as the overall rewards system are expected to aid the growth of the segment in the market.

On the basis of device type, mobile devices are expected to be the major segment over the forecast period. This is primarily due to growing adoption of mobile devices for gaming purposes as well as the location independence offered by the devices which leads to more time elapsed in playing online casino games.

As far as geography is concerned, Asia Pacific is expected to hold maximum share in the global online casinos market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the changes in regulations on online gambling across the countries in the region. These changes in regulations are expected to provide the market with a wider customer reach which would help in enhancing the revenue figures for the overall market.

As far as geography is concerned, Asia Pacific is expected to hold maximum share in the global online casinos market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the changes in regulations on online gambling across the countries in the region. These changes in regulations are expected to provide the market with a wider customer reach which would help in enhancing the revenue figures for the overall market. Some of the players operating in the online casinos market are BeSoftware N.V. (Lucky Red Casinos), BetFair, Betway Limited, BoVegas.com, Cherry Gold Casinos, GVC Holdings PLC, Infinite Visions (Casiplay.com), Kindred Group plc, LeoVegas Gaming plc, MansionCasinos, Royal Panda Limited, the 888 Group, WHG (International) Ltd, White Hat Gaming (The Grand Ivy Casinos), amongst others.

Online Casinos Market:

By Game Type

Slots



Table Based Games



Card Games



Others

By Device Type

Computers



Mobile Devices

By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico





Rest of North America



Europe



France





The UK





Spain





Germany





Italy





Nordic Countries





Denmark







Finland







Iceland







Sweden







Norway





Benelux Union





Belgium







The Netherlands







Luxembourg





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





New Zealand





Australia





South Korea





Southeast Asia





Indonesia







Thailand







Malaysia







Singapore







Rest of Southeast Asia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

and

Saudi Arabia





UAE





Egypt





Kuwait





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

&

Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

