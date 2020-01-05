05.01.2020 15:10:00

Online Car Insurance Quotes Will Help Policyholders Avoid Being Scammed

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Compare-autoinsurance.org has released a new blog post that explains the typical car insurance scams and how policyholders can easily avoid being scammed.

For more info and free car insurance quotes online, visit http://compare-autoinsurance.org/can-online-quotes-help-you-prevent-car-insurance-scams/

Modern crooks will try to convince unsuspecting victims that they are representatives of important companies and they are here to help them. Crooks will ask the victims to provide sensitive information or purchase inexistent coverage. Do not make any purchase without consulting the insurance company on the phone listed on their official website.

Getting unsolicited calls from agents and companies is a big red-flag and people receiving them should always consider themselves targeted by scammers. Furthermore, drivers should not apply to ultra-cheap coverage without researching the agent or the company in the first place. The blog provides more details, including tips on how to avoid these scams.

Online quotes will help policyholders avoid car insurance scams. It is recommended to get quotes from licensed, well-established insurance companies. Not from ads promising ultra-cheap coverage and then redirect the user to unknown companies or agents.

Online quotes present the average insurance costs for a person with a similar background and vehicle. If the cost of the advertised insurance policy is 90 percent below average, there's a good chance the policy is either fake or provides very little coverage. Carefully read the terms of the contract.

For more information and free car insurance tips, please visit http://compare-autoinsurance.org

Compare-autoinsurance.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

SOURCE Compare-Autoinsurance.org

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

03.01.20
Brent-Öl – Ausbruch aus der Range
27.12.19
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dieses Auto war Tesla-Chef Elon Musk 1 Million Dollar wert
Wall-Street-Experte mit düsterer Prognose: "Dieser Markt wird einbrechen"
Techniker Krankenkasse übernimmt ab sofort MammaPrint®-Tests für Brustkrebspatientinnen in Deutschland
Tesla-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk: Tesla übertrifft Erwartungen im Schlussquartal
Bitcoin fällt unter 7'000-Dollar-Marke
Spannungen im Nahen Osten treiben Gold- und Ölpreise an
Credit Suisse legt für 2020 milliardenschweres Aktienrückkaufprogramm auf - CS-Aktie rettet sich ins Plus
Ripple launcht Musik-Portal um Überleben zu sichern
Brexit im Fokus: Amazon will angeblich in Irland bauen
KW 1: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zum Jahresauftakt behauptet -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Chinas Börsen schliessen leicht im Minus
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex wies einen kräftigen Abschlag aus. Am Freitag notierten die chinesischen Aktienmärkte tiefer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;