Online Broker iFOREX Continues to Operate Without Disruption

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Financial service provider iFOREX continues to offer online trading services to traders worldwide. Despite the turbulence created by the coronavirus crisis and the global uncertainty that followed, iFOREX expects to continue its usual activities with no disruptions whatsoever. This broker operates advanced trading platforms in multiple languages, allowing numerous clients around the globe to trade currencies, indices, commodities, cryptos, shares and ETFs in the form of CFDs.

Spreading from China to Europe, the United States and the rest of the world, COVID-19 quickly became a global health crisis. Millions of people entered home quarantine and business activities slowed or completely came to a halt. The financial impact was not felt by businesses alone, as many employees are now unable to go to work and there is no doubt that global economic growth will be heavily affected, although the exact effect is still impossible to estimate.

As the situation escalated, global financial markets were thrown into a state of utter disarray. The price of many indices and commodities became extremely volatile and uncertainty spread. Stock markets crashed and the VIX index, which is used as an indication of markets fears, soared – rising by over 420% between February and March. Since it was becoming clear that global growth would take a hit, oil declined. When OPEC+ failed to reach an agreement on additional oil cuts, the alliance between Russia and Saudi Arabia disintegrated, sparking an oil price war and sending crude prices into a freefall.

Throughout this period of instability, iFOREX remained as stable as ever. It took many steps to maintain clients' access to global markets and the opportunities they presented. At the same time, the company enforced product risk management to ensure that client security is guarded and that all regulatory requirements are fully met. The company continues to allow clients to take advantage of price changes while enjoying excellent trading conditions and superior customer service.

The company has stated that it is well prepared to face whatever challenges may come and that it is fully committed to enabling its clients to access the financial markets whenever they choose. An iFOREX representative told us the company has no doubt that in times like this, an increasing number of people wish they could trade from home and that iFOREX is fully committed to providing stable, secure trading services.

iFOREX is the trading name of Formula Investment House Ltd., an investment firm licensed and supervised by the British Virgin Islands' Financial Services Commission. The iFOREX Group benefits from well over 22 years of experience in the financial industry and is a leader in the field of client security. In addition to offering Negative Balance Protection, iFOREX implements many security measures and uses segregated bank accounts to ensure clients' safety. It adheres to strict regulatory requirements and is known for its integrity and transparency.

For those who are interested in using their time at home to learn how to trade or enhance their trading skills, iFOREX offers an exclusive education package. It includes PDF guides, exclusive video tutorials, educational articles and free, 1-on-1 training with a trading coach.

This broker clearly has a deep understanding of traders' needs and interests, creating a balance between cutting-edge technological abilities and the need for attentive, personal customer service. Over the decades it has continuously enhanced its technical abilities, moving into the mobile trading arena and showcasing its proprietary trading platform and exclusive tools. At the same time, the company did not overlook the importance of the human factor and all clients receive personal attention and support every step of the way.

