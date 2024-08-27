TX Group / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Strategic Company Decision

Ongoing pressure on the traditional media business requires fundamental transformation Tamedia prepares for the future



27-Aug-2024 / 03:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The half-year results for TX Group reflect the current opportunities and challenges: The digital platforms JobCloud (50%) and SMG Swiss Marketplace Group (30.73%) are operating successfully. Goldbach, 20 Minuten and Tamedia have been confronted with constant changes in the media and advertising sector for many years. These require a fundamental reorganisation and a reduction in complexity. Thanks to inorganic growth at Goldbach Neo in the area of out-of-home advertising, total revenues remained stable (Clear Channel Switzerland, acquired in 2023, was only consolidated for three out of six months in the previous year). In organic terms, Group revenues fell by 6.3% compared with the equivalent period of the previous year. Both advertising revenues at Tamedia and 20 Minuten and the printing business declined. Lower costs for materials (especially paper) and services as well as lower organic personnel costs compensated for the decline in revenues. Swiss Marketplace Group SMG continued to perform exceptionally well and delivered strong growth across all areas of the business. Both the range of services offered and the market position were strengthened. JobCloud was confronted with a declining job market: Revenue and the operating result declined, while the margin remained at an attractive level. Key Figures 30.06.2024 in CHF mn 30.06.2023 in CHF mn Change4 in per cent TX Group Revenues 461.0 460.5 0.1% Operating income / (loss) before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) 95.8 86.7 10.6% Margin in %1 20.8 18.8 2.0p Operating income / (loss) (EBIT) 23.5 21.4 9.7% Margin in %1 5.1 4.7 0.4%p Operating income (EBIT adj.) 56.5 54.3 4.1% Margin in %1 12.3 11.8 0.5%p Net income / (loss) (EAT) 24.5 13.7 79.4% Margin in %1 5.3 3.0 2.4%p Net income / (loss) (EAT adj.) 48.4 46.4 4.4% Margin in %1 10.5 10.1 0.4%p Cash flow from / (used in) operating activities 98.6 111.7 -11.7% Cash flow after investing activities in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (FCF b. M&A) 82.4 91.1 -9.5% Cash flow after investing activities (FCF) 88.6 74.5 18.8% Total assets 2 3260.1 3429.1 -4.9% Equity ratio (in %)2,3 75.9 75.1 0.7%p TX Markets Revenues 63.0 70.4 -10.5% EBIT adj. 49.4 55.5 -11.0% Margin in %1 78.5 78.9 -0.5%p Goldbach Revenues 134.0 109.7 22.2% EBIT adj. 7.2 -0.6 n.a. Margin in %1 5.3 -0.5 5.9%p 20 Minuten Revenues 49.2 52.0 -5.3% EBIT adj. 2.5 2.2 15.2% Margin in %1 5.1 4.2 0.9%p Tamedia Revenues 203.3 222.7 -8.7% EBIT adj. 5.4 6.1 -11.7% Margin in %1 2.6 2.7 -0.1%p Group & Ventures Revenues 79.4 79.4 0.0% Margin adj. -7.7 -9.5 -19.4% Marge in %1 -9.7 -12.0 2.3%p 1 As a percentage of revenue; 2 Values as of 31.12.2023; 3 Equity to total assets; 4 No indication is given for changes in comparative variables with different signs (n.a.). The change in relative values (e.g. margins) is given in percentage points (p) Alternative Performance Indicators: TX Group uses the following alternative performance indicators: Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), Operating income before effects of business combinations (EBIT b. PPA), Cash flow after investing activities in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (FCF b. M&A), Normalised consolidated income statement (key figures of the normalised consolidated income statement are referred to as adjusted, for example EBIT adj.) Contact

Ursula Nötzli, Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer, Member of the Executive Board

+41 79 462 52 45, ursula.noetzli@tx.group About TX Group

The TX Group forms a network of platforms and participations that offers users information, orientation, entertainment and assistance for everyday life on a daily basis. Its roots lie in journalism with the diverse newspapers of Tamedia and the free media of 20 Minuten. The portfolio is complemented by the advertising marketer Goldbach. The TX Group is an anchor shareholder of the SMG Swiss Marketplace Group and JobCloud, holds majority stakes in Doodle and Zattoo and is an investor in the fintech sector through TX Ventures. Founded in 1893, TX Group has been listed on the Swiss stock exchange since 2000.

www.tx.group

End of Inside Information