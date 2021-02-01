SMI 10’737 1.4%  SPI 13’379 1.4%  Dow 30’212 0.8%  DAX 13’622 1.4%  Euro 1.0822 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’531 1.4%  Gold 1’860 -0.8%  Bitcoin 30’292 2.6%  Dollar 0.8971 0.7%  Öl 56.3 0.8% 

01.02.2021 23:10:00

ONGOING INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Zhongchao Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Zhongchao Inc. ("Zhongchao" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ZCMD) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ongoing-investigation-reminder-the-schall-law-firm-announces-it-is-investigating-claims-against-zhongchao-inc-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-to-contact-the-firm-301219356.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm

