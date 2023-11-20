Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
21.11.2023 00:03:00

Onewheel Releases Must See Shred Film, ONE 13

The first of its kind film, pushes the sport of Onewheel to new heights expanding boundaries and minds

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Motion, makers of Onewheel, proudly premiers a stunning new action film, ONE 13. After releasing the new performance-oriented Onewheel GT S-Series and signing the first-ever professional riders, Onewheel releases ONE 13 a first-of-its-kind film.

The new Onewheel film ONE 13 defies expectations and pushes the sport to new heights

ONE 13, the first of its kind film, pushes the sport of Onewheel to new heights.

ONE 13 will premiere at 7:00 pm Tuesday, November 21st, at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Cocoanut Grove Theater. Attendance for the Premier is free. The film will be publicly available on November 22nd on Onewheel's YouTube channel.

The film features 6 of the best Onewheel riders descending unprecedented big mountain lines, incredible trail riding, and a progressive urban freestyle segment. Long-time snowboard cinematographer Aaron Hooper directed the film. 

"It's amazing to see what you've only imagined on Onewheel," said Director Aaron Hooper. "These athletes are really doing it now, and it gets me excited about what's to come."

Athletes Neil Bennet, Tyler James, Mercedes Silva, Austen Silva, Bodhi Harrison, and Kyle Hanson starred in the film. Filming took place over a two-week period in California, Nevada, and Utah. 

"This film is a brilliant encapsulation of the fun of Onewheeling!" said Pro Rider Bodhi Harrison. "This one's a game changer." 

Future Motion products are available at www.onewheel.com and at select dealers worldwide. 

About Future Motion, Inc
Founded in 2013, Future Motion is committed to designing and developing inspiring vehicles that include both elegant form and unprecedented function. Future Motion's products, Onewheel Pint, Pint X, Onewheel GT and S-Series exemplify its dedication to crafting products that bridge recreation and transportation. Future Motion designs not only the Onewheel product line but also all the subsystems that power it, including custom brushless motors, power electronics, and battery modules. Onewheel, which provides a riding experience similar to surfing but on paved or unpaved trails, is perfectly situated in Santa Cruz where the mountains meet the sea. Its products are protected by over 110 issued patents in the U.S. and worldwide. 

(PRNewsfoto/Future Motion, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onewheel-releases-must-see-shred-film-one-13-301994111.html

SOURCE Future Motion, Inc.

