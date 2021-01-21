SMI 10’948 0.0%  SPI 13’596 0.2%  Dow 31’166 -0.1%  DAX 13’929 0.1%  Euro 1.0765 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’628 0.1%  Gold 1’863 -0.4%  Bitcoin 28’054 -11.3%  Dollar 0.8869 -0.3%  Öl 55.8 0.2% 
21.01.2021 15:40:00

OneWeb Announces Eric Gillenwater as Vice President and Business Head of Global Carrier and Enterprise

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, is pleased to announce that Eric Gillenwater has been appointed to the role of Vice President and Business Head of Global Carrier and Enterprise, leading the Company's Enterprise division.

In his new role, Eric is responsible for engaging distribution partners who can bring OneWeb's forward-thinking, enterprise-grade connectivity solutions to market. Eric will ensure the enterprise market is taking full advantage of OneWeb's LEO network capabilities which will offer unprecedented speed and low latency connectivity to customers as early as the end of 2021.

Eric brings more than 20 years of global telecommunications experience to OneWeb, most recently with Airtel as Vice President and Business Head of Airtel USA.  

Eric Gillenwater said: "I am delighted to have joined a company with so much potential. The OneWeb solution fits incredibly well into the product portfolio of our partner companies. The OneWeb offering can either be the primary solution or part of a multi-technology answer for Enterprise applications. I am looking forward to working with our global partners to bring OneWeb's LEO technology to enterprises of all sizes around the world."

He added: "Currently many markets are grossly underserved by fiber or have limited satellite options due to high cost and high latency, thus creating a cost and customer experience challenge. My priority will be to upend this status quo and engage global partners to expand their business opportunities and increase the user experience."

OneWeb will rapidly deploy enterprise connectivity to unserved and underserved sites and increase the capacity, availability and performance of existing solutions to ultimately maximise success for enterprise customers.

About OneWeb
OneWeb is a global communications network powered from space, headquartered in London, enabling connectivity for governments, businesses, and communities. It is implementing a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites with a network of global gateway stations and a range of user terminals to provide an affordable, fast, high-bandwidth and low-latency communications service, connected to the IoT future and a pathway to 5G for everyone, everywhere. Find out more at http://www.oneweb.world

 

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Part Grp Hldg 1’078.50
1.27 %
Sika 249.80
1.26 %
Givaudan 3’590.00
1.24 %
Lonza Grp 599.00
0.94 %
Alcon 65.70
0.77 %
Swisscom 472.00
-0.40 %
Swiss Re 82.70
-0.58 %
The Swatch Grp 255.60
-0.62 %
Zurich Insur Gr 373.50
-0.66 %
CieFinRichemont 85.24
-0.75 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:33
Vontobel: Smart Farming - die «dritte grüne Revolution»
13:30
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV
13:29
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Spotify Technology SA, Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc
09:16
SMI kratzt an der 11.000er-Marke
07:51
Weekly-Hits: Nachhaltige Anlage – Strategie mir Rückenwind / Schweizer Tech-Aktien – Zeit der Fakten
20.01.21
Grain, Oilseed Risk Factors
15.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Swisscom
mehr

Inside Fonds

20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
18.01.21
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
mehr
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

JPMorgan mit spektakulärem Langfrist-Kursziel für Bitcoin
Relief Therapeutics übernimmt deutsche AdVita - Relief-Aktie schiesst hoch
Richemont-Aktie stark: Richemont mit leichtem Wachstum im Weihnachtsquartal
Goldman Sachs warnt vor Atempause an den US-Börsen
Unwahrscheinliche Prognosen: Diese grauen Schwäne könnten 2021 den Markt erschüttern
Alibaba-Aktie schliesst nach Lebenszeichen von Jack Ma weit im Plus
Biden als US-Präsident vereidigt: US-Börsen beenden Handel nach neuen Rekorden sehr fest -- SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX geht mit Gewinnen aus Handel -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Logitech-Aktien starten nach diversen Analystenkommentaren durch
Dow startet stabil -- SMI im Plus -- DAX schaltet Gang zurück -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Netflix-Aktie mit zweistelligem Kurssprung: Starke Zahlen von Netflix überzeugen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow startet stabil -- SMI im Plus -- DAX schaltet Gang zurück -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
An der Wall Street setzte sich die Rekordjagd mit gedrosseltem Tempo fort. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es nach oben. Der DAX verkleinert am Donnerstag Aufschläge seine Aufschläge. Die asiatischen Indizes notierten am Donnerstag mehrheitlich im Plus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit