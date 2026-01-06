Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’341 0.7%  SPI 18’352 0.6%  Dow 49’462 1.0%  DAX 24’892 0.1%  Euro 0.9297 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’932 0.1%  Gold 4’494 1.1%  Bitcoin 74’147 -0.4%  Dollar 0.7953 0.4%  Öl 60.6 -1.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Rheinmetall345850Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539Chevron1281709ABB1222171
Top News
Bitcoin-Ausblick 2026: Aus diesen Gründen könnte der nächste Zyklus Kryptowährungsanleger überraschen
Alcon streicht Übernahme von US-Unternehmen STAAR Surgical - Aktien uneins
D-Wave Quantum setzt Rally fort: CES 2026 bewegt Anleger
NVIDIA-Aktie schwächelt etwas: Chipriese plant eigenen Robotaxi-Dienst
Siemens-Aktie zieht an: Partnerschaft mit NVIDIA wird vertieft
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Oregon Steel Mills Aktie US6860791044

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

06.01.2026 22:36:10

OneStream To Be Acquired By Hg For $6.4 Bln

(RTTNews) - OneStream, Inc. (OS) Tuesday agreed to be acquired by Hg, a leading investor in software, services and data businesses. The all-cash transaction values OneStream at about $6.4 billion in equity value.

Hg will be OneStream's majority voting shareholder. General Atlantic, a global investor, will also be a significant minority investor alongside Tidemark, a technology investment firm.

Under the terms of the agreement, OneStream shareholders will receive $24.00 per share in cash. The per-share purchase price represents a 31% premium to OneStream's closing share price on January 5, 2026 and a 27% premium to its volume-weighted average share price over the 30-trading day period ending the same date.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026. Upon completion of the transaction, OneStream will become a privately held company. Hg will invest in OneStream from its Saturn Fund.

"Today marks a pivotal moment for OneStream and our vision to be the operating system for modern Finance," said Tom Shea, CEO of OneStream. "The Office of the CFO is at a critical AI inflection point, and we believe OneStream is well positioned for this shift. As we build on our strong foundation of growth, we are thrilled to partner with the teams at Hg, General Atlantic and Tidemark. Through this partnership, we are able to significantly advance our AI-first go-to-market strategy and expand our Finance AI capabilities at a rapid pace. This transaction delivers immediate value to our shareholders and is a vote of confidence in our strategy, our talented employees and our partner ecosystem. We look forward to having the ability to move faster, think bigger and deliver more for our forward-thinking Finance customers."

Shea will continue to serve as CEO, and the current leadership team will remain in place. OneStream will maintain its headquarters in Birmingham, Michigan.

Nachrichten zu Oregon Steel Mills Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Oregon Steel Mills Inc.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

Inside Trading & Investment

06.01.26 Marktüberblick: Tech-Werte gesucht
06.01.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Leichter zum Jahresauftakt
05.01.26 Nicht alles, was glänzt, ist Gold – wie könnte es für Edelmetalle weitergehen?
05.01.26 Neuer Rekord zum Jahresauftakt?
19.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tecan, VAT Group
19.12.25 Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen
18.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’853.99 19.77 SY9BNU
Short 14’128.02 13.87 SXKBIU
Short 14’663.64 8.86 BIASPU
SMI-Kurs: 13’340.73 06.01.2026 17:30:00
Long 12’756.81 19.34 SB1BLU
Long 12’477.95 13.80 SXPBDU
Long 11’953.31 8.95 SZDBEU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Breite Verfügbarkeit von Wegovy-Pille in den USA treibt Novo Nordisk-Aktie erneut kräftig nach oben
Idorsia-Aktie in Rot: Veröffentlichung neuer Studie zu Schlafmittel Daridorexant - Phase-II-Studie für Schuppenflechte-Medikament gestartet
SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX mit neuem Rekordschluss -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende stärker - Dow mit neuer Bestmarke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend weit im Plus
Rheinmetall-Aktie zieht an: Bundeswehr stockt Schützenpanzer-Ausrüstung auf - auch Aktien von RENK, HENSOLDT & TKMS steigen
Bitcoin-Ausblick 2026: Aus diesen Gründen könnte der nächste Zyklus Kryptowährungsanleger überraschen
Bayer-Aktie fällt trotzdem ins Minus: Sevabertinib bekommt Breakthrough-Therapy-Status in den USA und China
D-Wave Quantum setzt Rally fort: CES 2026 bewegt Anleger
VW-Aktie sinkt: Volkswagen meldet stark rückläufige Absatzzahlen in den USA - VW-Töchter zu Rückrufaktion gezwungen
Gold und Small-Cap-KI-Aktien: Das sind die Anlagetrends 2026 laut einer Goldman Sachs-Umfrage
Nordex-Aktie fester: Grossauftrag für kanadische Windparks erhalten

Top-Rankings

KW 1: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 1: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt hat sich in der vergangenen Handelswoche einiges getan. Das sind die Gewinner u ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
22:23 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow steuert mit Rekord auf 50.000 Punkte zu
22:15 Aktien New York Schluss: Dow steuert mit Rekord auf 50.000 Punkte zu
21:20 Siemens und Nvidia rufen 'neue industrielle Revolution' aus
21:09 Nestle-Rückruf von Babynahrung: Kaum finanzielle Auswirkungen
21:04 ROUNDUP 2: Merz will Ukraine-Waffenstillstand mit absichern
20:52 Selenskyj: Trotz Fortschritten bleibt Territorialstreit
20:51 ROUNDUP 2: Polizei durchsucht Sparkasse nach Millionen-Coup
20:49 Devisen: Euro gibt nach auf Tagestief
20:40 Merz: Für Militäreinsatz müssen Bedingungen erfüllt sein
20:29 Tod eines US-Kongressabgeordneten schwächt republikanische Mehrheit