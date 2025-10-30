OneSpan Aktie 42064858 / US68287N1000
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
30.10.2025 23:55:57
OneSpan Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) reported a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $6.51 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $8.27 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.
Excluding items, OneSpan Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.88 million or $0.33 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to $57.06 million from $56.24 million last year.
OneSpan Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $6.51 Mln. vs. $8.27 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.17 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue: $57.06 Mln vs. $56.24 Mln last year.
Nachrichten zu OneSpan Inc Registered Shs
|
29.10.25
|Ausblick: OneSpan zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
15.10.25