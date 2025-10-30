OneSpan Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) reported a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $6.51 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $8.27 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, OneSpan Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.88 million or $0.33 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to $57.06 million from $56.24 million last year.

OneSpan Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.51 Mln. vs. $8.27 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.17 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue: $57.06 Mln vs. $56.24 Mln last year.