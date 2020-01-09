|
09.01.2020 22:15:00
ONEOK to Participate in the UBS Midstream, MLP and Utilities Conference
TULSA, Okla., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in the UBS Midstream, MLP and Utilities Conference Jan. 13-14, 2020, in Park City, Utah.
Materials used at the conference will be accessible on ONEOK's website, www.oneok.com, beginning at 2:15 p.m. Mountain Standard Time (3:15 p.m. Central Standard Time) on Jan. 13, 2020.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Mid-Continent, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.
ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.
For information about ONEOK, visit the website: www.oneok.com.
For the latest news about ONEOK, find us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Analyst Contact:
Andrew Ziola
918-588-7683
Media Contact:
Brad Borror
918-588-7582
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oneok-to-participate-in-the-ubs-midstream-mlp-and-utilities-conference-300984495.html
SOURCE ONEOK, Inc.
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
US-Indizes in Rekordstimmung -- SMI beendet Handel quasi unbewegt -- DAX mit kräftigen Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit grünen Vorzeichen
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag zurückhaltend, während der deutsche Leitindex kräftig zulegen konnte. In den USA verbuchten die Indizes deutliche Aufschläge. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen im Donnerstagshandel an.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}