07.10.2025 04:21:30
ONEOK Confirms Fire At MB-4 Fractionator In Mont Belvieu; No Injuries Reported
(RTTNews) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) confirmed that a fire occurred in the heating system of its MB-4 fractionator, part of the company's Mont Belvieu fractionation complex in Texas.
The fire was swiftly contained and limited to the MB-4 facility. Fractionation operations across the complex were promptly shut down as a precaution. Importantly, no injuries were reported.
Following initial safety reviews, ONEOK expects to resume operations at the complex, excluding MB-4, which will return to service upon completion of necessary repairs. The company does not currently anticipate any material impact on its financial condition, operating results, or cash flows as a result of the incident.
