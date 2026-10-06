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06.10.2026 22:51:42
ONEOK Acquires Midstream's Natural Gas Assets For $4.425 Bln
(RTTNews) - On Tuesday, ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) announced that it has completed the acquisition of Brazos Midstream's natural gas gathering and processing assets in the Permian Midland Basin for approximately $4.425 billion in cash.
ONEOK President and CEO Pierce H. Norton II said the acquisition strengthens the company's position in the Permian Midland Basin by adding a high-quality gathering and processing platform with strong acreage, long-term contracts and major producers. The assets also offer future growth opportunities and will help ONEOK connect increasing natural gas and NGL production across its integrated system.
The acquisition more than doubles ONEOK's Midland Basin processing capacity to about 2.3 billion cubic feet per day, including facilities under construction. The system covers about 600,000 dedicated acres under long-term fixed-fee contracts, with an average remaining contract term of more than 12 years.
On the NYSE in the after hours, the shares of ONEOK were trading at $89.23 after closing Tuesday's trading 0.73 percent up.
Trading Signals: Givaudan: Auf den Geschmack gekommen
Der Aromen- und Duftstoffhersteller hat sich zuletzt vom breiten Markt absetzen können. Mit den Neunmonatszahlen könnte Givaudan den nächsten Schub nach oben auslösen.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu ONEOK Inc (New)
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11.09.26
|S&P 500-Papier ONEOK-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein ONEOK-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.ch)
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04.09.26
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28.08.26
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21.08.26
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14.08.26
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07.08.26
|S&P 500-Papier ONEOK-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in ONEOK von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.ch)
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02.08.26
|Ausblick: ONEOK informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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31.07.26
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