05.05.2021 23:43:00

OneNeck® IT Solutions Named to the 2021 Tech Elite 250 by CRN®

MADISON, Wis., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneNeck® IT Solutions announced today, for the seventh year in a row, they have been named to the CRN® Tech Elite 250 list. According to CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, the list honors a select group of North American IT solution providers that have earned the highest number of advanced technical certifications from leading technology suppliers, scaled to their company size. According to CRN, these companies have distinguished themselves with multiple, top-level IT certifications, specializations and partner program designations from the industry's most prestigious technology providers.

OneNeck® IT Solutions Logo

"We are thrilled to be named to CRN's 2021 Tech Elite 250 list for the 7th year in a row, said Terry Swanson, President and CEO, OneNeck IT Solutions. "Our vision has always been to give customers the freedom to pursue work that matters, that they do best and that helps them grow.  We do that by ensuring we stay ahead of rapid technological changes so our customers don't have to.  By continuously investing in our vendor certifications and partner qualifications, we ensure we have the skills and knowledge to support technologies from legacy to cloud and the technical competencies required to evolve with our customers' business objectives."

Each year, The Channel Company's research group and CRN editors distinguish the most client driven technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Solution providers that have earned these elite high honors — enabling them to deliver exclusive products, services, and customer support — are then selected from a pool of online applicants as well as The Channel Company's solution provider database.

"CRN's Tech Elite 250 list highlights the top solution providers in the IT channel with the most in-depth technical knowledge, expertise, and certifications for providing the best level of service for their customers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "These solution providers have continued to extend their talents and abilities across various technologies and IT practices, demonstrating their commitment to really conveying the most exceptional business value to their customers."

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250

OneNeck offers a full suite of hybrid IT solutions, tailored to provide high-touch customer service. OneNeck also offers a full suite of hybrid IT solutions including cloud and hosting, managed services, professional services, IT hardware and has top-tier data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon and Wisconsin. Visit oneneck.com for more information.

About OneNeck IT Solutions

OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., employs 450 people throughout the U.S. The company offers hybrid IT solutions including cloud and hosting solutions, managed services, enterprise application management, advanced IT services, hardware and local connectivity via top-tier data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon and Wisconsin. OneNeck's team of technology professionals manage secure, world-class, hybrid IT infrastructures and applications for businesses around the country. Visit oneneck.com.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. [NYSE: TDS], a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice; and hosted and managed services. TDS has approximately six million connections nationwide through its businesses U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, and TDS Broadband Service. TDS has been named to three Forbes lists: America's Best Employers for Diversity, Best Large Employers, and Best Employers for Women. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employs 9,400 people. Visit tdsinc.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com 

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC.  All rights reserved.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oneneck-it-solutions-named-to-the-2021-tech-elite-250-by-crn-301285019.html

SOURCE OneNeck IT Solutions

﻿

