26.09.2019 02:00:00

OneLogin Announces Winners of Customer Awards at Connect 19 Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLogin, the leader in Unified Access Management which delivers simple and secure application access and identity management to enterprises, today announced the winners of its annual customer awards during a special presentation at the company's big annual Connect 19 customer event. The awards recognize customers that excel in using OneLogin's platform for business transformation, cloud deployment, collaboration and innovation.

OneLogin (PRNewsfoto/OneLogin)

This year's winning companies demonstrated outstanding speed, quality of deployment and change management effectiveness using OneLogin's platform. Judges also considered use case uniqueness, measurable results and how well companies have shifted to a security-first mindset. Candidates were selected from among OneLogin's 2,500 customers and winners were chosen by an executive panel at OneLogin.

"The winners of our Customer Awards are shaping the future of IT and security by using unified access management to innovate and transform their industries," said Dennis Reno, vice president, global customer success and technical support at OneLogin. "This year's honorees impressed our executive committee with their creativity and innovation - two values at the core of who we are here at OneLogin."

This year, OneLogin recognized four categories and winners:

Best Business Transformation Award – PacifiCorp – recognizing the company that demonstrated the best business transformation and measurable business value from utilizing OneLogin.

Best Cloud Deployment Award – San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District (BART) – recognizing the company that implemented OneLogin most effectively and efficiently and was able to show measurable results quickly.

Best Collaborated Effort Award – Herman Miller – recognizing the company that best demonstrated a fast implementation and deployment of OneLogin through cross-departmental team efforts.

Most Creative Use Case of OneLogin Award – AMN Healthcare – recognizing the company that best demonstrated creativity in how they have used OneLogin to drive innovation throughout the business and achieve measurable successes.

The winning companies participated in an on-stage panel directly following the award announcement at the Connect 19 Conference. The winners also presented technology sessions during the conference.

About OneLogin, Inc.
OneLogin, the leader in Unified Access Management, connects people with technology through a simple and secure login, empowering organizations to access the world™. The OneLogin Unified Access Management (UAM) platform is the key to unlocking the apps, devices, and data that drive productivity and facilitate collaboration. OneLogin serves businesses and partners across a multitude of industries, with over 2,500 customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.onelogin.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onelogin-announces-winners-of-customer-awards-at-connect-19-conference-300925624.html

SOURCE OneLogin

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

25.09.19
Ölmarkt kehrt schnell zur Normalität zurück
25.09.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
25.09.19
Vontobel: Europäische Airlines mit Chance auf Kapitalschutz
25.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Newmont Goldcorp Corp
25.09.19
SMI - Kampf um 10.000er-Marke hält an
23.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Euro zum Franken merklich nachgibt - Franken gesucht
Diese Auswirkungen hat ein steigender Goldpreis auf Minenwerte
Was Chinas neue Kryptowährung für den Yuan bedeuten könnte
Kuros-Aktie schiesst mehr als 50 Prozent hoch: Kuros gibt vollständige Markteinführung von MagnetOs bekannt
Credit-Suisse-Aktien setzen Abwärtsbewegung weiter fort
US-Indizes macht im Plus Feierabend -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende deutlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
Payment-Aktien im Check: Lohnt sich die Aktie von Adyen, Square oder Wirecard mehr?
Wall Street letztlich mit Verlusten -- SMI zum Handelsende wenig bewegt -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
VW-Aktie im Minus: Anklage gegen Volkswagen-Spitze in Dieselaffäre wegen Marktmanipulation
Roche-Aktie leichter: Britische Wettbewerbsbehörde äussert Bedenken an Spark-Übernahme durch Roche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes macht im Plus Feierabend -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende deutlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich deutlich tiefer. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominierten am Mittwoch die Bären. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte fester. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen zur Wochenmitte rundweg rote Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB