22.10.2019 10:10:00

OneLogin Announces Strategic Partnership with Prianto UK

Partnership will enable Prianto to distribute OneLogin services in the UK

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLogin, the leader in Unified Access Management (UAM) which delivers simple and secure application access and identity management to enterprises, today announces its distribution partnership with software and SaaS specialist distributor Prianto UK to further grow its footprint in the UK market.

The partnership enables Prianto to distribute OneLogin services in the UK. This new relationship formalises Prianto and OneLogin's joint commitment to providing a secure, seamless experience for both end-users and administrators. Its highly qualified and knowledgeable team will work closely with OneLogin to successfully increase the company's presence in the UK, and drive distribution through Prianto's global partner network.

OneLogin is the industry's leading solution for quick, simple, and secure single sign-on (SSO) enterprise identity management. Its UAM platform makes it easier for users to access the apps and data they need, anytime, everywhere. It centralises access across an organisation and meets the rapidly changing needs of a hybrid enterprise.

"Prianto UK is dedicated to working with vendors that offer real benefit to resellers in the UK," comments Yuri Pasea, CEO of Prianto UK. "OneLogin's cloud solutions enable system integrators, value-added resellers and security providers the perfect opportunity to expand their business with a tool that is trusted, valued and relied upon by many enterprises worldwide. We're excited to be working with OneLogin and know we've partnered with one of the leading security companies in the industry."

Sunny Joshi, Director of EMEA, Channel and Alliances at OneLogin, said: "Prianto's knowledge-based approach to distribution, plus focus on software and SaaS based platforms based on user experience and security, makes them the perfect partner. We're excited to be working with such an established distributor in the UK and look forward to expanding operations with Prianto as we grow."

About OneLogin, Inc.

OneLogin, the leader in Unified Access Management, connects people with technology through a simple and secure login, empowering organizations to access the world™. The OneLogin Unified Access Management (UAM) platform is the key to unlocking the apps, devices, and data that drive productivity and facilitate collaboration. OneLogin serves businesses and partners across a multitude of industries, with over 2,500 customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.onelogin.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/806526/OneLogin_Logo.jpg  

