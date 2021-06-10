SMI 11’793 0.1%  SPI 15’130 -0.2%  Dow 34’447 -0.4%  DAX 15’572 -0.1%  Euro 1.0909 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’092 -0.1%  Gold 1’886 -0.1%  Bitcoin 33’698 0.9%  Dollar 0.8962 0.0%  Öl 72.4 0.5% 
10.06.2021 14:38:00

O'Neil Digital Solutions Launches New CX/CCM Solution, ONEinteractive™, Designed for Customer Acquisition, Customer Bonding and Customer Retention

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Neil Digital Solutions, the nation's leader in Customer Communications Management (CCM) and Customer Experience (CX), has launched ONEinteractive, a SaaS solution that optimizes the client-customer relationship for its financial services clients (defined contribution, life & annuity, banking, and wealth management). Through its robust data analytics and timely, personalized customer communications management, ONEinteractive provides a full-service solution that not only drives revenue-generating behavior but also increases customer retention and satisfaction.

"A better understanding of your customer, anticipating their needs, and nurturing the relationship is now seamless with ONEinteractive," says Mark Rosson, Executive VP Sales & Marketing, O'Neil Digital Solutions. "ONEinteractive leverages a powerful combination of data, machine learning, and AI to drive transactional customer behavior with just a few clicks. Personalized, valuable, and timely communication deepen the critical, ongoing relationship with the customer."

For the financial services industry, ONEinteractive's user-friendly setup features virtual hosts that guide customers through the enrollment process of their 401k plan, life insurance policy, banking relationship, or wealth management account. Customer data is captured and fully integrated into the clients' record keeping data base (e.g., enrollment, investment, deferrals, transaction changes) with just a few clicks. Backed by ONEsuite's machine learning algorithm, ONEinteractive delivers highly personalized, interactive video messaging solutions that drive customer behavior at every stage of their journey. And as their life needs change, it identifies key opportunities to help them optimize their benefits and, ultimately, foster a deeper relationship between the customer and the financial firm.

ONEinteractive seamlessly integrates with O'Neil's ONEsuite platform, a content-driven CCM and CXM solution that can achieve clients' digital transformation goals and improve customer communications. ONEsuite includes a robust data analytics engine, content management, template creation, output functionality, and built-in omni-channel delivery. These solutions work in concert to help organizations respond to their customers' unique wants and needs, increasing enrollment, retention, and satisfaction.

O'Neil Digital Solutions, a division of William O'Neil Companies, has been a recognized leader in technology-driven, marketing communication services for nearly five decades. Forward-thinking, resourceful, and nimble, O'Neil Digital Solutions specializes in Customer Communication Management (CCM) and provides solutions for Customer Experience Management (CXM) for the Healthcare, Insurance, and Financial Services industries. Its innovative SaaS solution, ONEsuite, is a robust CCM/CXM platform that supports every stakeholder throughout the client's enterprise.

For more information, visit: https://www.oneildigitalsolutions.com/, call 1-310-448-6400, or email sales@oneildigitalsolutions.com

