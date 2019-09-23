Oneida, Anchor Hocking Launches New Magento eCommerce Website with Human Element

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Human Element has launched the new Oneida and Anchor Hocking website, giving the established producers of fine flatware and glassware a sleek, modern look fit for its industry. The new site, built on the Magento eCommerce platform, boasts a number of custom features, an improved user interface, and better reflects the acclaimed brand.

Oneida and Anchor Hocking have been in business since 1890. They are headquartered in Columbus OH, as a part of the Oneida Business Group.

Oneida partnered with Human Element to perform strategy and consulting, in addition to integration services, for a migration from Magento 1 to the Magento 2 Commerce version of Adobe's AEM commerce suite of tools.

The partnership was struck in early 2019 and both parties pursued a ground-up redesign of Oneida.com and AnchorHocking.com under a multi-site configuration on Magento Commerce. The teams first worked to identify the key goals associated with the project, deciding to focus on improving user experience, site speed and overall stabilization.

Great care was taken by both parties to conduct user research and behavior analyses that generated improvements in website taxonomy and user interface architecture. These interface improvements result in less time-on-task for the end-users, while increasing conversion. Additionally, many new features were added to improve the shopping experience for the customer:



Ability to sort products by commonly understood product attributes.

Ability to search by product sku (found on the box in all brick and morter locations)

Improved mobile performance and checkout speed.

Ability to share cart between the multi-store templates.

Deployment of Page Builder, an advanced CMS tool unique to Adobe's Magento Commerce platform that allows store owners to create, preview and deploy content to a website with ease, and the independence of utilizing non-technical resources to do so.

Integration with Oracle ERP and Email Marketing systems.

In addition, a new approach to hosting has delivered increased speed and performance, as well as, an auto scaling capability that was previously not possible.

"Human Element has been a phenomenal partner as we looked to rebrand and replatform our eCommerce website," said Bert Felice President & Chief Sales Officer at THE ONEIDA GROUP. "While they pushed us to be "better", they have also been extremely collaborative, thoughtful and aligned with our approach. Human Element met every deadline and came in right at budget. We would strongly recommend them as partners."

Both Human Element and Oneida consider the launch of the new site a success, and over the course of the project have built a lasting professional relationship.

"We're proud to be affiliated with a brand that has such a deep history, and is a strong pillar of the eCommerce community," said Human Element Managing Partner Ben Lorenz. "We are happy to have had the opportunity to deliver a project that will meet the needs of their customers."

Moving forward, Human Element will continue to work with the Oneida team to iterate on the site, delivering updates and new features that will keep the eCommerce store trending and profitable.

