OneConnect Announces Partial Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in Initial Public Offering

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. ("OneConnect” or "the Company”) (OCFT), a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China, today announced the closing of the issuance of an additional 3,520,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") of the Company at the initial public offering ( the "IPO”) price of US$10.0 per ADS, pursuant to the partial exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option in connection with the IPO.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Ping An of China Securities (Hong Kong) Company Limited are acting as active joint bookrunners and as representatives of the underwriters, BofA Securities, Inc. and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., are acting as passive joint bookrunners and as representatives of the underwriters, and CLSA Limited and KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. are acting as co-managers for this offering.

A registration statement related to the offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”) and declared effective.

About OneConnect

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China. The Company’s platform provides cloud-native technology solutions that integrate extensive financial services industry expertise with market-leading technology. The Company’s solutions provide technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. Together they enable the Company’s customers' digital transformations, which help them increase revenue, manage risks, improve efficiency, enhance service quality and reduce costs.

Our technology-as-a-service platform strategically covers multiple verticals in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance and asset management, across the full scope of their businesses — from sales and marketing and risk management to customer services, as well as technology infrastructure such as data management, program development, and cloud services.

