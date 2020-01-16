+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.01.2020 07:13:00

OneConnect Announces Partial Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in Initial Public Offering

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. ("OneConnect” or "the Company”) (OCFT), a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China, today announced the closing of the issuance of an additional 3,520,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") of the Company at the initial public offering ( the "IPO”) price of US$10.0 per ADS, pursuant to the partial exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option in connection with the IPO.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Ping An of China Securities (Hong Kong) Company Limited are acting as active joint bookrunners and as representatives of the underwriters, BofA Securities, Inc. and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., are acting as passive joint bookrunners and as representatives of the underwriters, and CLSA Limited and KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. are acting as co-managers for this offering.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Alphabet Inc. (A) / Microsoft Corp. 51176632 60.00 % 10.00 %
ABB N / Logitech / Swatch Group I 51176633 69.00 % 8.80 %
Lonza Group N / Sonova Hldg. AG / Straumann Hldg. AG / Vifor Pharma AG 51176634 59.00 % 7.75 %

A registration statement related to the offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”) and declared effective.

The offering is made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, New York, NY 10014, via telephone: 1-917-606-8487, or via email: prospectus@morganstanley.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, via telephone: 866-471-2526, or via facsimile: 212-902-9316, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, USA, via telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or via email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Ping An of China Securities (Hong Kong) Company Limited, Attention: ECM Department, Unit 3601, 36/F, The Center, 99 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong, via telephone: 00852-3762-9766, or via email: prospectus@pingan.com; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, via email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; or HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., 452 5th Avenue, New York, New York 10018.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About OneConnect

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China. The Company’s platform provides cloud-native technology solutions that integrate extensive financial services industry expertise with market-leading technology. The Company’s solutions provide technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. Together they enable the Company’s customers' digital transformations, which help them increase revenue, manage risks, improve efficiency, enhance service quality and reduce costs.

Our technology-as-a-service platform strategically covers multiple verticals in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance and asset management, across the full scope of their businesses — from sales and marketing and risk management to customer services, as well as technology infrastructure such as data management, program development, and cloud services.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15.01.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
15.01.20
Vontobel: Subscription Economy - Ein ganz neues Erfolgsmodell
15.01.20
Gold profitiert von neuer Verunsicherung
15.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
15.01.20
Banken helfen SMI auf die Sprünge
13.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.01.20
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Europäische Gewerbeimmobilien
14.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Asiatische Aktien
13.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Aktien Schwellenländer
mehr
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd (spons. ADRs) 14.09 12.90% OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd (spons. ADRs)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Bis 2025 könnte der Goldpreis bei dieser Höchstmarke stehen
Euro erholt sich etwas zum Dollar - Stabilisiert sich zum Franken
Experte: Erste negative Anzeichen könnten Ende der Aktien-Rally bedeuten
Swissquote-Aktie im Plus: Swissquote übertrifft Wachstumsprognosen in 2019
Dow nach neuem Rekord mit Gewinnen -- SMI letztlich etwas fester -- DAX beendet den Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Franken steigt zum Euro zeitweise auf Hoch seit 2017 - Euro zum Dollar tiefer
Bitcoin steigt auf höchsten Stand seit November
China und USA besiegeln erstes Handelsabkommen
Bank of America-Aktie unter Druck: Bank of America büsst erneut Gewinn ein
ObsEva-Aktie dreht ins Minus: ObsEva stellt neue Unternehmenspläne für 2020 an Fachkonferenz vor

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Am Donnerstag zeigen sich die Aktienmärkte in Fernost mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;