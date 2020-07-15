15.07.2020 20:02:00

OneCause Names Tim Sublette Chief Technology Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leader in online and event fundraising, today announced software industry veteran Tim Sublette will join the OneCause executive team as chief technology officer.

www.onecause.com (PRNewsfoto/OneCause)

Sublette brings 25 years of experience in software engineering and executive leadership positions to his new role at OneCause. He is best known for his high-growth mentality and technical solutions to produce agile systems delivering high-value software solutions to customers. His dynamic approach to software development and team management has helped fuel dramatic growth and drive product impact at his previous companies, including Aprimo acquired by Teradata for $525 million. Following Aprimo, Sublette led software engineering at ZirMed, where he doubled the size of the engineering team and introduced a sustainable software development process still in use today. Sublette also holds three patents for data-related algorithms.

"We're thrilled to have Tim join our executive team and lead our technology development and strategy as we further innovate our fundraising software solutions," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer for OneCause. "Tim has a proven track record of bringing an effective structure to a technology department and building great teams. His deep experience in technology strategy accompanied by his high growth mindset will help us continue to create industry leading solutions that deliver long-term value for our nonprofit customers."

Prior to joining OneCause, Sublette was executive coach and principal at dev-elevated. He formed this consulting company to advise up-and-coming technical leaders and CEOs working on bettering relationships with their counterparts using his experience in software engineering and executive leadership positions. Sublette has also held engineering and leadership roles at Bolstra and 3DSIM.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to build awesome products that enable nonprofit organizations to reach their supporters and further a diverse set of philanthropic causes," said Sublette. "Seeing the innovation and passion from the OneCause team is both energizing and inspiring. I am excited to join OneCause!"

Tim received his B.S. in Computer Science from Rose Hulman in 1995. He continues to keep close ties with his alma-mater by serving on the Computer Science Board of Advisors.

About OneCause®
OneCause creates user-friendly fundraising software that helps nonprofits engage donors, raise more money and save valuable time and resources. Our full suite of cloud-based fundraising solutions has powered 6,000 organizations, well over 20,000 fundraising events, and helped nonprofits raise more than $2 billion. OneCause has been recognized on the Inc. 500 list of Fastest Growing Companies, is a TechPoint MIRA award winner for Mobile Technology Excellence & Innovation and is a nine-time Stevie® Award winner for excellence and innovation in Customer Service.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onecause-names-tim-sublette-chief-technology-officer-301094218.html

SOURCE OneCause

