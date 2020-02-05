|
One8 Foundation and Baker-Polito Administration Announce $1.9 Million to Expand Access to K-12 STEM Applied Learning
BOSTON, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The One8 Foundation along with the Baker-Polito Administration today announced over $1.9 million in school grants to expand computer science, engineering, and biomedical science education for K-12 students at 82 schools in 49 districts across the Commonwealth.
Grantee schools will bring innovative applied learning to students through Project Lead The Way (PLTW), a national nonprofit organization focused on improving computer science, engineering and biomedical science learning for PreK-12 students and teachers. The state grant of $775,000, along with over $1.13 million from the One8 Foundation, goes to schools to support professional development, curriculum, and equipment. Of the 82 schools awarded grants, 51 schools are implementing their first Project Lead The Way course and 32 schools are adding programs or expanding course offerings. The grants will reach an estimated 25,000 students in the Commonwealth.
The grants seek to expand the number of students able to engage in rigorous applied STEM courses. Additionally, the grant program gives priority to schools in districts that are building STEM pathways across all grade levels. With the funding 15 districts will now offer multi-school K-12, 6-12, or K-8 pathways, including 5 districts that will now be 100% access district with PLTW available in all buildings. The STEM Career Pathway Capacity Grant is overseen by the Executive Office of Education in conjunction with the STEM Advisory Council and the Governor's Workforce Skills Cabinet.
"We are thrilled to support educators across the Commonwealth to bring applied learning and STEM education to their schools in a way that has students learning rigorous STEM content and then applying it to solve real world problems," said Joanna Jacobson, President of the One8 Foundation.
"Our administration is committed to closing the opportunity and achievement gaps in STEM fields for students across the Commonwealth," said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. "Partnerships with organizations like Project Lead the Way allow us to provide children with opportunities to learn hands-on, real-world STEM skills and put them on a pathway to success in the classroom and beyond."
"To thrive in our evolving world, students must have in-demand knowledge and transportable skills," said Vince Bertram, PLTW president and CEO. "We are proud to partner with the Governor's Office, the One8 Foundation, and Mass STEM Hub to expand access to engaging and inspiring learning experiences for Massachusetts's students."
"We are excited to be working with PLTW and the state to increase student access to high-quality STEM and applied learning programming," said Katherine Skrivan, Mass STEM Hub Director. "We are looking forward to working closely with teachers and leaders to support their implementation of this proven program."
About One8 Foundation and Mass STEM Hub
The One8 Foundation propels and supports outstanding leaders with compelling ideas that deliver scaled, sustainable social impact. Education is one of the One8 Foundation's strategic giving areas, with a focus on preparing students for a rapidly changing high-tech world through applied learning and STEM education. Mass STEM Hub is a program of the One8 Foundation and its mission is to provide schools with access to and support for applied learning and STEM education that builds knowledge and skills students need to succeed in a rapidly changing, high tech world. One8 Foundation and Mass STEM Hub have helped scale Project Lead The Way's K-12 curriculum in engineering, computer science and biomedical science to over 45,000 students in Massachusetts enabling students to learn how to take theory to practice with real world problem solving. To learn more, visit one8.org and mass-stemhub.org.
About Project Lead The Way
Project Lead The Way (PLTW) is a mission-driven organization that is transforming the learning experience for millions of PreK-12 students and thousands of teachers across the U.S. PLTW empowers students to develop in-demand, transportable knowledge and skills through pathways in computer science, engineering, and biomedical science. PLTW's teacher training and resources support teachers as they engage their students in real-world learning. Approximately 12,200 elementary, middle, and high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia offer PLTW programs. For more information on Project Lead The Way, visit pltw.org.
About the STEM Advisory Council
In order to sustain economic prosperity and growth, the STEM Advisory Council seeks to build a deeper, more diverse human capital pipeline to fill the growing demand for talent by MA employers, while creating new opportunities for young people and adults to pursue rewarding and productive careers requiring STEM expertise. Consistent with this purpose, the Council works with the Administration to align and leverage public programs and resources, while engaging private-sector partners, in order to accelerate progress and achieve maximum impact. Building on earlier initiatives, the Governor's Advisory Council on STEM is authorized by Section 218 of Chapter 6 of Massachusetts General Law. For more information, please visit mass.edu/stem/home.asp
The following schools will take part in the grant:
Agawam - Benjamin J Phelps
Agawam - Clifford M Granger
Agawam - James Clark School
Agawam - Roberta G. Doering School
Agawam - Robinson Park
Amesbury - Amesbury Middle
Attleboro - Attleboro High
Bellingham - Bellingham High School
Benjamin Franklin Classical Charter Public (District) - Benjamin Franklin Classical Charter Public School
Billerica - Billerica Memorial High School
Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical - Blackstone Valley
Blackstone-Millville - Blackstone Millville RHS
Boston - O'Bryant School Math/Science
Boston - William McKinley
Boston Preparatory Charter Public (District) - Boston Preparatory Charter Public School
Canton - Canton High
Carver - Carver Middle/High School
Chicopee - Gen John J Stefanik
Clinton - Clinton Elementary
Clinton - Clinton Senior High
Dartmouth - Dartmouth High
Douglas - Douglas Elementary School
Douglas - Douglas High School
Dracut - Brookside Elementary
Dracut - George H. Englesby Elementary School
Dracut - Greenmont Avenue
Dracut - Joseph A Campbell Elementary
Dracut - Justus C. Richardson Middle School
Dudley-Charlton Reg - Charlton Elementary
Dudley-Charlton Reg - Dudley Elementary
Dudley-Charlton Reg - Heritage School
Dudley-Charlton Reg - Mason Road School
Fall River - Mary Fonseca Elementary School
Fall River - Matthew J Kuss Middle
Fall River - William S Greene
Georgetown - Georgetown Middle School
Granby - East Meadow
Hadley - Hadley Elementary
Hampden-Wilbraham - Green Meadows Elementary
Hampden-Wilbraham - Mile Tree Elementary
Hampden-Wilbraham - Soule Road
Hampden-Wilbraham - Stony Hill School
Holbrook - Holbrook Middle High School
Holyoke – Veritas Prep Holyoke
KIPP Academy Boston Charter School (District) - KIPP Academy Boston Charter School
KIPP Academy Lynn Charter (District) - KIPP Academy Lynn Charter School
MATCH Charter Public School (District) - MATCH Charter Public School
Mendon-Upton - Henry P Clough
Mendon-Upton - Memorial School
Mendon-Upton - Miscoe Hill School
Milford - Brookside
Milford - Memorial
Milford - Milford High
Minuteman Regional Vocational Technical - Minuteman Regional High
North Adams - Drury High
North Middlesex - Ashby Elementary
North Middlesex - Hawthorne Brook
North Middlesex - Nissitissit Middle School
North Middlesex - North Middlesex Regional
North Middlesex - Spaulding Memorial
Northampton - Northampton High
Norwood - Dr. Philip O. Coakley Middle School
Quabbin - Quabbin Regional Middle School
Quaboag Regional - Quaboag Regional High
Ralph C Mahar - Ralph C Mahar Regional
Revere - Rumney Marsh Academy
Revere - Susan B. Anthony Middle School
Seekonk - George R Martin
Seekonk - Seekonk High
Somerset Berkley Regional School District - Somerset Berkley Regional High School
Southern Berkshire - Mt Everett Regional
Uxbridge - Taft Early Learning Center
Uxbridge - Uxbridge High
Veritas Preparatory Charter School (District) - Veritas Preparatory Charter School
Wachusett - Mountview Middle
Ware - Stanley M Koziol Elementary School
Ware - Ware Junior/Senior High School
Ware - Ware Middle School
West Springfield - West Springfield High
Westport - Alice A Macomber
Westport - Westport Elementary
Woburn - Woburn High
Worcester - Forest Grove Middle
