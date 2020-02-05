One8 Foundation and Baker-Polito Administration Announce $1.9 Million to Expand Access to K-12 STEM Applied Learning

BOSTON, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The One8 Foundation along with the Baker-Polito Administration today announced over $1.9 million in school grants to expand computer science, engineering, and biomedical science education for K-12 students at 82 schools in 49 districts across the Commonwealth.

Grantee schools will bring innovative applied learning to students through Project Lead The Way (PLTW), a national nonprofit organization focused on improving computer science, engineering and biomedical science learning for PreK-12 students and teachers. The state grant of $775,000, along with over $1.13 million from the One8 Foundation, goes to schools to support professional development, curriculum, and equipment. Of the 82 schools awarded grants, 51 schools are implementing their first Project Lead The Way course and 32 schools are adding programs or expanding course offerings. The grants will reach an estimated 25,000 students in the Commonwealth.

The grants seek to expand the number of students able to engage in rigorous applied STEM courses. Additionally, the grant program gives priority to schools in districts that are building STEM pathways across all grade levels. With the funding 15 districts will now offer multi-school K-12, 6-12, or K-8 pathways, including 5 districts that will now be 100% access district with PLTW available in all buildings. The STEM Career Pathway Capacity Grant is overseen by the Executive Office of Education in conjunction with the STEM Advisory Council and the Governor's Workforce Skills Cabinet.

"We are thrilled to support educators across the Commonwealth to bring applied learning and STEM education to their schools in a way that has students learning rigorous STEM content and then applying it to solve real world problems," said Joanna Jacobson, President of the One8 Foundation.

"Our administration is committed to closing the opportunity and achievement gaps in STEM fields for students across the Commonwealth," said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. "Partnerships with organizations like Project Lead the Way allow us to provide children with opportunities to learn hands-on, real-world STEM skills and put them on a pathway to success in the classroom and beyond."

"To thrive in our evolving world, students must have in-demand knowledge and transportable skills," said Vince Bertram, PLTW president and CEO. "We are proud to partner with the Governor's Office, the One8 Foundation, and Mass STEM Hub to expand access to engaging and inspiring learning experiences for Massachusetts's students."

"We are excited to be working with PLTW and the state to increase student access to high-quality STEM and applied learning programming," said Katherine Skrivan, Mass STEM Hub Director. "We are looking forward to working closely with teachers and leaders to support their implementation of this proven program."

About One8 Foundation and Mass STEM Hub

The One8 Foundation propels and supports outstanding leaders with compelling ideas that deliver scaled, sustainable social impact. Education is one of the One8 Foundation's strategic giving areas, with a focus on preparing students for a rapidly changing high-tech world through applied learning and STEM education. Mass STEM Hub is a program of the One8 Foundation and its mission is to provide schools with access to and support for applied learning and STEM education that builds knowledge and skills students need to succeed in a rapidly changing, high tech world. One8 Foundation and Mass STEM Hub have helped scale Project Lead The Way's K-12 curriculum in engineering, computer science and biomedical science to over 45,000 students in Massachusetts enabling students to learn how to take theory to practice with real world problem solving. To learn more, visit one8.org and mass-stemhub.org.

About Project Lead The Way

Project Lead The Way (PLTW) is a mission-driven organization that is transforming the learning experience for millions of PreK-12 students and thousands of teachers across the U.S. PLTW empowers students to develop in-demand, transportable knowledge and skills through pathways in computer science, engineering, and biomedical science. PLTW's teacher training and resources support teachers as they engage their students in real-world learning. Approximately 12,200 elementary, middle, and high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia offer PLTW programs. For more information on Project Lead The Way, visit pltw.org.

About the STEM Advisory Council

In order to sustain economic prosperity and growth, the STEM Advisory Council seeks to build a deeper, more diverse human capital pipeline to fill the growing demand for talent by MA employers, while creating new opportunities for young people and adults to pursue rewarding and productive careers requiring STEM expertise. Consistent with this purpose, the Council works with the Administration to align and leverage public programs and resources, while engaging private-sector partners, in order to accelerate progress and achieve maximum impact. Building on earlier initiatives, the Governor's Advisory Council on STEM is authorized by Section 218 of Chapter 6 of Massachusetts General Law. For more information, please visit mass.edu/stem/home.asp

The following schools will take part in the grant:

Agawam - Benjamin J Phelps

Agawam - Clifford M Granger

Agawam - James Clark School

Agawam - Roberta G. Doering School

Agawam - Robinson Park

Amesbury - Amesbury Middle

Attleboro - Attleboro High

Bellingham - Bellingham High School

Benjamin Franklin Classical Charter Public (District) - Benjamin Franklin Classical Charter Public School

Billerica - Billerica Memorial High School

Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical - Blackstone Valley

Blackstone-Millville - Blackstone Millville RHS

Boston - O'Bryant School Math/Science

Boston - William McKinley

Boston Preparatory Charter Public (District) - Boston Preparatory Charter Public School

Canton - Canton High

Carver - Carver Middle/High School

Chicopee - Gen John J Stefanik

Clinton - Clinton Elementary

Clinton - Clinton Senior High

Dartmouth - Dartmouth High

Douglas - Douglas Elementary School

Douglas - Douglas High School

Dracut - Brookside Elementary

Dracut - George H. Englesby Elementary School

Dracut - Greenmont Avenue

Dracut - Joseph A Campbell Elementary

Dracut - Justus C. Richardson Middle School

Dudley-Charlton Reg - Charlton Elementary

Dudley-Charlton Reg - Dudley Elementary

Dudley-Charlton Reg - Heritage School

Dudley-Charlton Reg - Mason Road School

Fall River - Mary Fonseca Elementary School

Fall River - Matthew J Kuss Middle

Fall River - William S Greene

Georgetown - Georgetown Middle School

Granby - East Meadow

Hadley - Hadley Elementary

Hampden-Wilbraham - Green Meadows Elementary

Hampden-Wilbraham - Mile Tree Elementary

Hampden-Wilbraham - Soule Road

Hampden-Wilbraham - Stony Hill School

Holbrook - Holbrook Middle High School

Holyoke – Veritas Prep Holyoke

KIPP Academy Boston Charter School (District) - KIPP Academy Boston Charter School

KIPP Academy Lynn Charter (District) - KIPP Academy Lynn Charter School

MATCH Charter Public School (District) - MATCH Charter Public School

Mendon-Upton - Henry P Clough

Mendon-Upton - Memorial School

Mendon-Upton - Miscoe Hill School

Milford - Brookside

Milford - Memorial

Milford - Milford High

Minuteman Regional Vocational Technical - Minuteman Regional High

North Adams - Drury High

North Middlesex - Ashby Elementary

North Middlesex - Hawthorne Brook

North Middlesex - Nissitissit Middle School

North Middlesex - North Middlesex Regional

North Middlesex - Spaulding Memorial

Northampton - Northampton High

Norwood - Dr. Philip O. Coakley Middle School

Quabbin - Quabbin Regional Middle School

Quaboag Regional - Quaboag Regional High

Ralph C Mahar - Ralph C Mahar Regional

Revere - Rumney Marsh Academy

Revere - Susan B. Anthony Middle School

Seekonk - George R Martin

Seekonk - Seekonk High

Somerset Berkley Regional School District - Somerset Berkley Regional High School

Southern Berkshire - Mt Everett Regional

Uxbridge - Taft Early Learning Center

Uxbridge - Uxbridge High

Veritas Preparatory Charter School (District) - Veritas Preparatory Charter School

Wachusett - Mountview Middle

Ware - Stanley M Koziol Elementary School

Ware - Ware Junior/Senior High School

Ware - Ware Middle School

West Springfield - West Springfield High

Westport - Alice A Macomber

Westport - Westport Elementary

Woburn - Woburn High

Worcester - Forest Grove Middle

