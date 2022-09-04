Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'892 2.1%  SPI 14'018 2.0%  Dow 31'318 -1.1%  DAX 13'050 3.3%  Euro 0.9765 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'544 2.5%  Gold 1'712 1.0%  Bitcoin 19'613 -0.7%  Dollar 0.9811 0.0%  Öl 93.0 0.9% 
0 CHF Kommission

05.09.2022 01:01:00

One Young World and the European Commission announce the 2022 Peace Ambassador cohort to attend the Manchester Summit

  • 50 young leaders have been recognised by the European Commission and One Young World for their efforts to prevent and counter violent extremism in some of the most challenging environments across the world
  • These delegates will participate in the upcoming One Young World 2022 Summit in Manchester taking place between the 5th-8th September

MANCHESTER, England, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Young World, the global community for young leaders, announces its 2022 cohort of 50 Peace Ambassadors to attend the upcoming Summit in Manchester in partnership with the European Commission.

It supports young leaders working to prevent violence and extremism within their communities. This year's programme has a timely focus on the role of disinformation in fuelling hate speech, conflict and violent extremism. 

Since 2017, One Young World and the European Commission has supported 240 young people involved in peacebuilding and conflict prevention initiatives throughout the world to make the future safer.

The Peace Ambassadors will participate in four transformative days of speeches, panels, networking, and workshops, where they are counselled by influential political, business, and humanitarian leaders such as former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, former Unilever CEO Paul Polman, and The Duchess of Sussex.

Delegates have the opportunity to share a platform, challenge, engage and make lasting connections with global leaders with the world's media in attendance.

The Summit will take place at the Manchester Central from September 5th to 8th, with the Opening Ceremony held at the internationally renowned concert venue Bridgewater Hall.

Ella Robertson McKay, Managing Director of One Young World, commented: "We're delighted to welcome this year's cohort of Peace Ambassadors to Manchester in partnership with the European Commission. We continue to be impressed by the resilience and commitment of young leaders across the world to create a safer future.

"We're proud to be able to host so many inspiring and creative minds from all over the world, providing them with a platform and ensuring their voices are heard. Our Summit provides the knowledge, skills, network and platform for young leaders to affect meaningful and impactful change."

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-young-world-and-the-european-commission-announce-the-2022-peace-ambassador-cohort-to-attend-the-manchester-summit-301617480.html

SOURCE One Young World

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

02.09.22 E-Auto-Förderung wird gekürzt
02.09.22 SMI startet schwach in den September
02.09.22 Marktüberblick: Zalando-Aktie unter Druck
02.09.22 DAX Ausblick: NFPs und EZB im Blickpunkt
02.09.22 MarketFlow Live 📈 - What are we watching today?US jobs market 👷 Nasdaq under pressure 🥵 Gold 📉
02.09.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 – September-Auftakt mit Fragezeichen / DAX – Schwacher Start, starke Nachbörse
01.09.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.80% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Bucher Industries AG
01.09.22 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
01.09.22 Höhepunkt der Inflation bereits erreicht? | BX Swiss TV
26.08.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Idorsia, Logitech
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'306.80 19.43 USSMMU
Short 11'527.85 13.86 USSMNU
Short 12'068.42 8.18 TSSMBU
SMI-Kurs: 10'891.71 02.09.2022 17:31:39
Long 10'365.49 16.74 JSSMVU
Long 10'228.41 13.86 OSSMLU
Long 9'745.53 8.60 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nur noch eine Aktie im Portfolio: So hat sich das Depot von "The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry im 2. Quartal 2022 geändert
CS-Aktie: Credit Suisse verhandelt angeblich über weitgehende Zerschlagung der Investmentbank
Auslöser Kohlenstoffmärkte: Deutsche Bank-Experte rechnet mit ESG-Blase
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 35: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
BItcoin, Ethereum, Ripple & Co.: Kryptokurse am Sonntagmittag
Apple-Keynote findet am 7. September statt: Auf diese Produkte könnten sich Apple-Fans beim Herbstevent freuen
Russland liefert kein Gas mehr - Schwere Kämpfe in Ukraine
Darum rutscht der Euro wieder deutlich unter die Dollar-Parität - Auch zum Franken verliert der Euro
Trotz Insolvenz von Krypto-Lender Celsius: Millionenbetrag für Bitcoin-Mining ausgegeben
So hat David Einhorn im 2. Quartal 2022 investiert

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit