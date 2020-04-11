+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
11.04.2020 09:33:00

"One World, One Fight" -- PHBS Donates Medical Supplies to Cambridge University Hospitals

SHENZHEN, China, April 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the coronavirus (COVID-19) is spreading across the globe, many countries are experiencing critical shortages of medical supplies, including testing kits, protective masks, and surgical gowns. To help in the fight against the virus, Peking University HSBC Business School (PHBS) donated 1,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) clothing, 300 protective medical goggles, and a batch of test kits to Cambridge University Hospitals.

Part of the current batch of supplies, labeled "One World, One Fight," arrived at University of Cambridge on April 9, with the rest scheduled for shipping next week. The most recent contributions to purchase supplies were made by 180 faculty and staff members, as well as 11 PHBS UK Campus board. Last month,  PHBS UK Campus board members also sent 10,000 test kits from China to Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust in London, which arrived in the UK on March 30. Shipping labels carried the same message, "One World, One Fight."

Located in Shenzhen, PHBS is one of the most internationalized universities in China, opening its UK Campus in Boars Hill, England in 2018 while also strengthening its relationship with the University of Cambridge. PHBS recently signed the memorandum of intent with Cambridge Judge Business School (CJBS) for a joint initiative in business and management in Shenzhen.

Peking University (PKU) has close ties with the University of Cambridge. During Cambridge Vice-Chancellor Stephen Toope's visit to PKU in March 2019, the two universities signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly expand collaboration in such fields as archeology, business education, entrepreneurship, linguistics, philosophy, and artificial intelligence. In face of the COVID-19 outbreak, Toope wrote to express his support and sent his regards to PKU counterparts.

Noting that China has received support from around the world in its struggle with COVID-19, PHBS Dean Hai Wen said, "Our friends and partners in Cambridge are facing serious challenges and really need help. A friend in need is a friend indeed."

The donation from PHBS received support from Peking University Alumni Association in the UK, and ZhongShang International Consulting Services Co., Ltd; it is also part of efforts made by Shenzhen, China's innovation hub, in the global fight against COVID-19. The city has donated over 300,000 medical masks, thousands of test kits and protective suits as of last month.

 

 

Photos:

