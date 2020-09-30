One to One Contacts: Customer's Success is our Success

BANGKOK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One to One Contacts Group is the leader in offering the "Total Digital Customer Interaction Management Solutions" in Thailand that responds to all dimensions of customer's requirements with the highest quality of service solutions.

One to One Contacts Group has 4 subsidiaries company which 3 of them, are in Thailand and the other one is in Cambodia. We started our business with only 5 staffs for the past 20 years to 2,200 staffs with the mission to deliver the best quality service to our clients.

Throughout these past years, our team have continuously developed new digital products to create more efficient service by blending operation with the chatbot, voice bot working together with humans to support our main business, also our team has developed dynamic platforms and mobile applications that can reduce of unnecessary work.

Last year we've stepped into a new area of business:cleaning and facility management solutions. The service we offer, is differentiated, we blend the workforce between human and cleaning robots which optimize the cost of operation by 3 factors; human, technology, and process to save cleaning costs in long term service.

As we run the client satisfaction survey for more than 15 years in order to understand more about our clients' needs and behavior to improve the service beyond customer and client expectations.

We focus on trying to be measured how to satisfy the service to each other. Since we believe that the excellent service should come from the mindset inside of each staff. With our great heart of teamwork, we have done a lot of social contribution projects such as we supported the Department of Disease Control at the beginning period of covid19 with no charge to deliver the service with accurate information at the right as it will be one part to help people understand the real situation and get the fact which will not make people be more panic in the digital era that tans of information flew a lot.

Along these years past, all of our team here are always proud to be one part of the society that can contribute our skillset to make things better and easier for people to connect. That is uncountable value for our service which always serve with our heart.

