ONE Sotheby's International Realty Welcomes South Beach Icon Worldwide Properties to their Company

MIAMI, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Sotheby's International Realty, Florida's East Coast leading luxury real estate brokerage, announced a merger with full service real estate firm Worldwide Properties. This marks the firm's fourth merger in the last six months and solidifies ONE Sotheby's International Realty's position as the premier source for luxury real estate in the region. Led by partners J. Eddy Martinez and Roland Ortiz, Worldwide Properties will be merged into the daily operations of the company, granting its agents access to the comprehensive marketing, technology, training and referral opportunities provided by the Miami-headquartered real estate powerhouse.

"We have been in conversations with Eddy and Roland for a long time, and our negotiations took shape right before the disruption created by COVID-19," said Daniel de la Vega, president of ONE Sotheby's International Realty. "Now more than ever, we believe their expertise, strong credibility and connections in the market will strengthen our collective success in Miami and beyond."

As part of ONE Sotheby's International Realty's aggressive growth strategy aimed at attracting leading industry talent, the merger will bring onboard all Worldwide Properties more than 30 agents, now operating under the team name Worldwide Group.

"In an increasingly competitive marketplace, I have been craving more dedicated time for my clients, creating unique strategies for my properties, and expanding my business as a trusted advisor," said Roland Ortiz, Global Real Estate Advisor, Worldwide Group. "Being able to rely on the technology, tools and marketing offered by ONE Sotheby's International Network will help me energize this next phase of my career."

Based in South Beach, Worldwide Properties associates are experts in the Miami Coast, particularly South of Fifth. A full-service residential brokerage firm, they bring an impressive $80M portfolio of properties that will be now marketed under the ONE Sotheby's International Realty property distribution platform, as well as $26M in pending sales, including condos and high-end towers.

"I am passionate about real estate in Miami Beach and at this point, we believe we can only grow by expanding our impact to reach a global buyer," said J. Eddy Martinez, Global Real Estate Advisor, Worldwide Group. "We had been approached by several firms over the past four years, but it never felt like the right fit. I am excited about our future as part of the ONE Sotheby's International Realty global network."

ONE Sotheby's International Realty continues to expand along Florida's East Coast as the leading real estate brokerage and voice for luxury buyers and sellers. Last November, the brand acquired Treasure Coast Sotheby's International Realty, marking the firm's entrance into the Central Florida market. This year, the leading luxury brokerage is expected to continue its expansion and growth, with acquisitions along Florida's East Coast including the recent merger of Sea Turtle Real Estate in Vero Beach.

About ONE Sotheby's International Realty

ONE Sotheby's International Realty is Florida's premier source for luxury real estate and development opportunities with 19 offices spanning from Miami and Key Biscayne to Vero Beach and Melbourne. Since its inception in 2008, ONE Sotheby's International Realty has recruited more than 950 of the world's most passionate and well-connected agents. For more than 250 years, the Sotheby's name has exemplified the promise of a life well lived, and ONE Sotheby's International Realty's direct affiliation with Sotheby's and Sotheby's International Realty has offered the company unparalleled, global reach – an attribute sellers reap the full benefit of as their homes receive prime exposure to a network of more than 23,000 associates in more than 70 countries and territories with more than 1,000 offices.

In addition to its luxury brokerage division, the firm also boasts a development sales division representing some of Florida's most successful and prestigious condo developments with a total inventory of over $3.1 billion. Offering committed professionals, backed by a global brand with a heritage of unsurpassed quality, value and trust, ONE Sotheby's International Realty is dedicated to giving extraordinary lives a home to thrive.

For more information about the South and Central Florida market or about working with ONE Sotheby's International Realty, please visit www.onesothebysrealty.com.

