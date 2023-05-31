Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'218 -0.6%  SPI 14'789 -0.6%  Dow 32'908 -0.4%  DAX 15'664 -1.5%  Euro 0.9733 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'218 -1.7%  Gold 1'963 0.2%  Bitcoin 24'665 -1.7%  Dollar 0.9107 0.5%  Öl 72.7 -1.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Zusammenschluss von Allkem und Livent: Folgt daraus nun eine Fusions- und Übernahmewelle in der Lithiumindustrie?
E.ON-Aktie nachbörslich im Plus: Strom- und Gaspreise für deutsche E.ON-Kunden sinken zum 1. September
MSCI Europe-ETF - die besten ETF Fonds auf den MSCI Europe Index
Mai 2023: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Alibaba streicht wohl CTO-Posten: Alibaba-Aktie nach Umstrukturierung ein "Top-Pick"?
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018NVIDIA994529Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864Holcim1221405Valiant1478650Idorsia36346343ABB1222171
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

01.06.2023 00:51:00

One-in-Six Asian American Voters in 2022 Reported Feeling Threatened When Voting While Non-Voters Say Better Candidates and Information Would Entice Them to Vote

Advancing Justice – AAJC Commissions First of Its Kind Survey To Include Voter and Non-Voter Asian American Respondents

WASHINGTON, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asian Americans Advancing Justice – AAJC's (Advancing Justice – AAJC) latest poll breaks new ground and builds on previous polls of Asian American voters by getting at the heart of what motivates Asian Americans to vote—and what prevents some Asian Americans from voting.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9165851-asian-americans-advancing-justice-aajc-2022-national-poll/

2022 National Poll Graphic of Barriers to Voting for Asian American Non-Voters

The 2022 National Poll of Asian American Non-Voters and Voters released today finds that one-in-six Asian American voters described feeling threatened when they went to the polls in 2022, though most Asian American voters generally found the voting process easy. When asked, non-voters reported that better candidates and more information on candidates might entice them to vote in future elections.

"Asian Americans are the fastest growing electorate in the United States with more than 8.4 million who are registered to vote," said Terry Ao Minnis, Senior Director of Census and Voting Programs at Advancing Justice – AAJC. "This survey represents a unique study of Asian Americans' experiences with voting and insight into why approximately 5.2 million Asian Americans have yet to register to vote."

The 2022 National Poll of Asian American Non-Voters and Voters was conducted by BSP Research in the weeks following the 2022 midterm elections. The survey interviewed 2,100 Asian American voters and 700 non-voters about their views and experiences during the election. 

"More than one-in-two voters reported encountering what they thought to be election-related misinformation at least 'somewhat often'," said Taeku Lee, lead researcher. "This suggests that more research is needed to understand the relationship between misinformation and voters' experiences. Moreover, additional research should examine whether this relationship holds true across subgroups and for specific demographics (like Limited English Proficient Asian Americans)."

Key findings from Asian American non-voters:

  • Non-voters relied on a variety of mainstream and social media sources for their news but had less confidence and trust in election news coverage.
  • Many non-voters reported likely encountering misinformation in the 2022 elections.
    • Fifty-nine percent of unregistered citizens and 60% of registered non-voters reported encountering information that they thought might have been made-up either "very often" or "somewhat often."
  • Non-voters were less likely to be contacted about the election than voters, especially from campaigns and parties.

Key findings of Asian American voters:

  • Asian Americans who voted in 2022 overwhelmingly felt confident that votes were properly counted, believed that the elections were well run, and reported that voting was easy.
  • About 80% of voters trusted the mainstream and social media sources they relied on at least "a fair amount."
    • More than two-thirds cited mainstream media as their source and almost one-in-two cited social media sources.
  • Two-in-three Asian Americans chose to vote absentee or early. The most common reasons cited for voting absentee or early were long lines and limited hours on Election Day, COVID concerns, the convenience of absentee or early voting, and scheduling conflicts.
  • Two-in-five voters were contacted by parties and campaigns and one-in-four were contacted by non-partisan community-based organizations.

Read the full survey report here.

About Asian Americans Advancing Justice – AAJC

Advancing Justice – AAJC is a national 501 (c)(3) nonprofit founded in 1991 in Washington, D.C. Our mission is to advance the civil and human rights of Asian Americans and to build and promote a fair and equitable society for all.

Contact:
Michelle Boykins, 202-604-1760
mboykins@advancingjustice-aajc.org

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-in-six-asian-american-voters-in-2022-reported-feeling-threatened-when-voting-while-non-voters-say-better-candidates-and-information-would-entice-them-to-vote-301839377.html

SOURCE Asian Americans Advancing Justice - AAJC

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Synopsys, ASM International & BE Semiconductor mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Synopsys, ASM International & BE Semiconductor

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, ASM International & BE Semiconductor mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

31.05.23 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
31.05.23 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Post gesucht
31.05.23 SMI - Gefahr in Verzug
30.05.23 Julius Bär: 9.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Vonovia SE
30.05.23 Raiffeisen: 11.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Givaudan, Sika, Swiss Life
30.05.23 Börse Aktuell – Einigung im Schuldenstreit – Spielt der Kongress mit?
30.05.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, ASM International & BE Semiconductor mit François Bloch
29.05.23 Künstliche Intelligenz
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'700.97 18.55 DRSSMU
Short 11'909.27 13.85 6SSMPU
Short 12'345.31 8.98 D1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'217.89 31.05.2023 17:31:18
Long 10'755.69 19.18 YQSSMU
Long 10'503.89 13.44 VWSSMU
Long 10'075.52 8.91 APSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

On am 31.05.2023

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie sinkt: CS-Papiere erfüllen Erfordernisse der New Yorker Börse nicht mehr - CS-Angestellte klagen gegen Boni-Ausfall
ABB-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Neues Antriebskonzept für effizientere Schiffe entwickelt
Credit Suisse-Aktie und UBS-Aktie: Abschluss der Übernahme der CS durch UBS verzögert sich offenbar
Schwache chinesische Konjunkturdaten und US-Schuldenstreit: Wall Street zum Handelsschluss leichter -- SMI dreht letztlich ins Minus -- DAX beendet Handel tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefer
SMI - Gefahr in Verzug
Accelleron-Aktie kann Gewinne nicht halten: Accelleron übernimmt italienisches Unternehmen Officine Meccaniche Torino
Nestlé-Aktie gibt deutlich ab: Finanzchef François-Xavier Roger tritt ab
Darum zeigt sich der Euro schwankungsanfällig - Auch zum Franken steigt der US-Dollar
Glencore-Aktie in Rot: Glencore plant über eine Milliarde US-Dollar in peruanische Kupfermine zu investieren - Übernahmekampf um Teck geht weiter
DOTTIKON ES-Aktie in Grün: DOTTIKON konnte Umsatz und Ergebnis steigern - Weiteres Wachstum erwartet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schwache chinesische Konjunkturdaten und US-Schuldenstreit: Wall Street zum Handelsschluss leichter -- SMI dreht letztlich ins Minus -- DAX beendet Handel tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefer

Die Wall Street bewegte sich in der Mittwochssitzung unterhalb der Nulllinie. Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zur Wochenmitte frühe Gewinne nicht halten und schloss im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt gab sogar noch deutlicher ab. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen zur Wochenmitte auf rotem Terrain.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit