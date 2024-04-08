|
08.04.2024 09:45:06
One Heritage Group plc: Directorate Change
|
One Heritage Group plc (OHG)
8 April 2024
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC
(the “Company”)
Directorate Change
One Heritage Group PLC ("the Company" or "OHG"), the UK-based residential developer, development manager, and property manager focused on the North of England, announces that Yiu Tak (Peter) Cheung has tendered his resignation as Chief Investment Officer (CIO), effective 30th April 2024.
Peter Cheung has decided to step down from his part time role as Chief Investment Officer (CIO) due to personal reasons. After some discussion, the Board of Directors accepts and respects his decision and expresses gratitude for his significant contributions throughout his tenure with the Company.
To ensure a seamless transition and effective management, the Company has recruited a new Head of Investment, who will officially start in post on 15th April 2024. In assuming all duties previously held by Peter Cheung, among others, it should be noted that this position, at this time, will not be a board role. The Head of Investment role is a permanent position and is UK based and represents a critical appointment for the Company as it focuses on new investments and the growth of its development pipeline.
An Interim Head of Finance was appointed in March 2024 to oversee financial operations while the Company undertakes a search for a full time Head of Finance.
It is also important to state that Peter Cheung's resignation does not impact the strong relationship the Company maintains with its majority shareholder. OHG recently announced improved terms of its shareholder facility agreement on 26th March 2024. These enhancements include the option for an extension up to 31st December 2028, at the discretion of the Company.
Jason Upton, CEO of One Heritage Group PLC said: “The Board of Directors extends its best wishes to Peter Cheung and I, personally, want to thank Peter for the pivotal part he has played in our IPO and in the early days of being a listed Company. We are confident of a successful future for OHG under its enhanced senior management team and will update the market when appropriate as we continue to seek and secure new talent.”
Contacts
One Heritage Group plc
Jason Upton
Chief Executive Officer
Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)
Claire Louise Noyce
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341
About One Heritage Group
One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.
The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG.
For further information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BLF79495
|Category Code:
|BOA
|TIDM:
|OHG
|LEI Code:
|2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|314213
|EQS News ID:
|1875361
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu One Heritage Group PLC Registered Shs
|
09:45
|One Heritage Group plc: Directorate Change (EQS Group)
|
26.03.24
|One Heritage Group plc: Support from Parent Company with An Extended Debt Facility (EQS Group)
|
25.03.24
|One Heritage Group plc: Corporate Bond Update (EQS Group)
|
15.03.24
|One Heritage Group plc: Corporate Bond Update (EQS Group)
|
12.03.24
|One Heritage Group plc: Practical Completion of North Church House, Sheffield (EQS Group)
|
08.03.24
|One Heritage Group plc: Directorate Change (EQS Group)
|
08.02.24
|One Heritage Group plc: Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Directorate change (EQS Group)
|
15.01.24
|One Heritage Group plc: Support from Parent Company With An Extended Debt Facility (EQS Group)
Analysen zu One Heritage Group PLC Registered Shs
Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über 3 abgestürzte Aktien:
❓Boeing
❓Pfizer
❓Albemarle
Gibt es bei diesen Aktien strukturelle Problem oder was sind die Gründe für die Kurseinbrüche?
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI im Plus -- DAX verbucht Gewinne -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zum Wochenstart fester. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich mit positiver Tendenz. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten finden am Montag keine einheitliche Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}