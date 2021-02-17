SMI 10’908 -0.3%  SPI 13’625 -0.2%  Dow 31’523 0.2%  DAX 14’065 -0.3%  Euro 1.0805 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’726 -0.2%  Gold 1’795 -1.3%  Bitcoin 43’763 2.6%  Dollar 0.8926 0.3%  Öl 63.5 0.3% 

Die drei Dimensionen eines Trends Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
17.02.2021 03:04:00

ONE Gas to Reschedule Earnings Call Date

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) (the "Company") has decided to delay the release of our scheduled earnings news release and conference call due to the unprecedented weather conditions in the territories where we operate and the related current disruptions in the natural gas markets. Notwithstanding this rescheduling, we expect the previously declared dividend on our common stock will be paid on March 5, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/ONE Gas, Inc.)

A new notice will be sent and a news release issued to announce the rescheduled earnings call date.

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

ONE Gas, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, provides natural gas distribution services to more than 2 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information, visit the website at www.onegas.com.

Analyst Contact:
Brandon Lohse
918-947-7472

Media Contact:
Leah Harper
918-947-7123

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-gas-to-reschedule-earnings-call-date-301229501.html

SOURCE ONE Gas, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 14.12
1.22 %
ABB 26.60
1.06 %
CS Group 12.78
0.75 %
Lonza Grp 612.60
0.59 %
CieFinRichemont 89.08
0.23 %
Swiss Re 84.46
-0.59 %
Givaudan 3’601.00
-0.69 %
Geberit 556.60
-0.89 %
Novartis 81.60
-0.97 %
Alcon 65.88
-1.14 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16.02.21
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
16.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Twitter Inc
16.02.21
Vontobel: derimail - Tracker auf den Vontobel Electric Vehicle Basket - jetzt zeichnen
16.02.21
SMI nimmt Jahreshoch ins Visier
16.02.21
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Was ist ein Basiswert? | BX Swiss TV
12.02.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds

12.02.21
Schroders: Wie steht es um Bidens Klima- und Sozialagenda?
11.02.21
Schroders: Welche Bedeutung hat Infrastruktur bei einer nachhaltigen Erholung?
10.02.21
Schroders: Wie Data Science nachhaltige Anleger unterstützt
mehr

Dominique Böhler, Head of Public Distribution Switzerland der Société Générale erklärt heute im BX Swiss Struki ABC den Grundbegriff «Basiswert». Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss erläutert er den Anlegern, was genau ein Basiswert bei Strukturierten Produkten ist und welche Werte dafür zur Auswahl stehen. Weiter gibt Dominique Böhler einen Einblick in die Besonderheiten und welche Vorteile den Anlegern durch den Handel mit Strukturierten Produkten entstehen.

BX Swiss Struki ABC: Was ist ein Basiswert? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Plant Tesla eine milliardenschwere Absicherung? Kriegskasse könnte Wachstumsaussichten langfristig sichern
Bitcoin steigt erstmals über 50'000 US-Dollar
Palantir-Aktie weit abgeschlagen: Palantir mit roten Zahlen
Santhera plant Kapitalerhöhung und Anleihen-Restrukturierung - Aktie bricht zweistellig ein
Wall Street uneins -- SMI schliesst leichter -- DAX gibt nach -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Gewagte Prognose: Ether könnte laut Krypto-Experte bis auf 10'500 Dollar steigen
Straumann verdient 2020 weniger wegen Corona-Pandemie - Aktie springt an
EMA: Johnson & Johnson beantragt Zulassung für Corona-Impfstoff - J&J-Aktie gibt nach
Basilea schreibt 2020 geringeren Verlust - Basilea-Aktie knickt ein
Addex sieht Wirksamkeit von Pipeline-Kandidaten bei Alkoholsucht - Addex-Aktie springt an

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street uneins -- SMI schliesst leichter -- DAX gibt nach -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Der heimische Markt trat am Dienstag auf der Stelle. Der deutsche Leitindex gab am zweiten Handelstag der Woche nach. Der Dow Jones präsentierte sich freundlich. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten am Dienstag Gewinne verbuchen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit