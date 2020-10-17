17.10.2020 02:53:00

One Family Property Releases Acquisition Activity Update

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OFP Real Estate, LLC (a/k/a One Family Property) ("OFP") announced today that is has acquired approximately $18,000,000 of Net Lease real estate investments around the country thus far in 2020. With a robust pipeline of over $40,000,000 in acquisitions for the remainder of the year, One Family Property is committed to providing their investors, partners, and clients with unparalleled real estate opportunities. One Family Property was founded in early 2020 by Aaron Baum and Jason Fisher.

The OFP acquisition pipeline includes net leased opportunities to a variety of credit back retailers and other tenant-users.  

About One Family Property:

OFP Real Estate, LLC (a/k/a One Family Property) ("OFP") is a real estate investment firm based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan which commenced business in early 2020. The company is primarily engaged in the acquisition of properties leased to industry-leading retail tenants.

In 2020 the company has already acquired approximately $18,000,000 of net leased investments. The company looks to acquire over $150,000,000 of net lease investments over the next 24 - 36 months.

Prior to forming OFP, Jason Fisher was a partner at Honigman LLP, where he focused his legal career on the acquisition, financing, development and operations of net-leased retail,  manufactured home communities, and multi-family apartments.

Aaron Baum previously served as a real estate investments sales broker at Marcus & Millichap where he practiced from 2013-2019. In 2019 he went on to form SAB Capital, a real estate investment sales brokerage firm based out of New York City.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-family-property-releases-acquisition-activity-update-301154285.html

SOURCE One Family Property

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 598.00
5.10 %
LafargeHolcim 43.37
2.51 %
CieFinRichemont 62.52
1.99 %
UBS Group 10.61
1.97 %
Part Grp Hldg 860.00
1.80 %
Nestle 107.86
0.80 %
The Swatch Grp 210.50
0.72 %
Swiss Life Hldg 340.60
0.53 %
Givaudan 3’968.00
0.43 %
Swisscom 486.30
-0.21 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16.10.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
16.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, The Walt Disney Company
16.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.44% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Merck & Co Inc, Chevron Corp, Pfizer Inc
16.10.20
SMI mit grösstem Rückgang seit Juni
16.10.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Hält der Seitwärtskanal? / EUR/USD – EUR/USD vor neuem Hochlauf?
15.10.20
Können hohe Staatsverschuldungen tatsächlich auch Vorteile haben? | BX Swiss TV
13.10.20
Dividends Stagnate Even as Equities Shine
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16.10.20
Schroders: Sustainable Investment Report Q3 2020
05.10.20
Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
mehr
Können hohe Staatsverschuldungen tatsächlich auch Vorteile haben? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lonza-Aktie gewinnt: Lonza stellt sich neu auf und formuliert neue Mittelfristziele
Dow beendet Handel etwas niedriger -- SMI und DAX schliessen deutlich schwächer -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich im Minus
Pfizer und BioNTech kündigen Antrag auf US-Notfallgenehmigung für Corona-Impfung an - Aktien im Plus
Richemont-Aktie fester: Treueprogramm für Aktionäre bleibt - neues Aktienkapital
Ryanair-Aktie fällt deutlich: Winterflugplan wird wegen Buchungseinbruch zusammengestrichen
Roche stabilisiert Umsatz und bekräftigt Prognose - Roche-GS büssen dennoch ein
Nestlé leitet offenbar Verkauf von Wasser-Marken ein
thyssenkrupp-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Liberty Steel will Stahlsparte von thyssenkrupp
Roche-Aktie im Plus: Schweizer Zulassung für Tecentriq-Kombi gegen Hautkrebs erhalten
BioNTech-Börsengang ein Jahr her: So ist es der Aktie des Krisenprofiteurs ergangen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Freitagshandel uneinheitlich -- Börsen in Asien mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex wiesen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus. Anleger im Wall Street-Handel zeigten sich unentschlossen. Die asiatischen Märkte schlugen am Freitag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB