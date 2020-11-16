One Family Property Announces The Acquisition Of Two Properties For $8.6 Million

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OFP Real Estate, LLC (a/k/a One Family Property) ("OFP") announced today that it has recently closed on the acquisition of two retail properties for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $8,600,000. The properties are net-leased to a national industry leading credit tenant. The transactions were completed at a weighted-average cap rate of 7.9%.

"Since its inception, the company has acquired more than $27,000,000 of net-leased investments."

One Family Property is committed to increasing investor value with long-term, stable, income-producing investments. This acquisition will increase OFP's current year investment to approximately $27,000,000 since its inception in February 2020.

"We are pleased to announce these transactions and excited about the investment opportunities in our pipeline," said Aaron Baum, Managing Principal. "We remain focused on diversifying our holdings through properties net-leased to leading retailers and are on track to exceed our targeted 2020 acquisition goals."

About One Family Property:

One Family Property is a real estate investment firm based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan founded in the beginning of 2020. The company is primarily engaged in the acquisition of properties leased to industry-leading retail tenants.

Since its inception, the company has acquired more than $27,000,000 of net-leased investments. The firm's goal is to acquire $150,000,000 of net-lease investments over the next 24 - 36 months.

Prior to co-founding One Family Property, Jason Fisher was a partner at Honigman LLP where he focused his legal career on the acquisition, financing, development and operations of net-leased retail, manufactured home communities, and multi-family apartments.

Prior to co-founding One Family Property, Aaron Baum spent most of his career as an investment sales broker at Marcus & Millichap where he transacted on more than $500,000,000 of net-leased investments. He then went on to form SAB Capital, a real estate investment sales brokerage firm based out of New York City.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-family-property-announces-the-acquisition-of-two-properties-for-8-6-million-301173983.html

SOURCE One Family Property