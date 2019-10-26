One Day Improving Processes and CAPA (Corrective and Preventative Action) Course Designed for the Pharma, Biotechnology, Devices and Veterinary Industries: London, United Kingdom - December 3, 2019

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Improving Processes and CAPA (Corrective and Preventative Action)" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The course has been specifically designed for the Pharma, Biotechnology, Devices and Veterinary industries and particularly if you are involved in process improvement, corrective and preventative action, problem solving and managing inspections and documenting how to deal with these.

This meeting will cover CAPA methodology and documentation, diagnosing process improvement, developing options for process improvement and CAPA and planning and implementation in practice of improvements and CAPA



With this one-day course you will learn how to use the most efficient processes and ensure compliance with Corrective and Preventative Action (CAPA) within the pharmaceutical, medical device and animal health industries.



Regulatory inspectors are increasing reviewing responses to findings dealt with by the CAPA approach and process improvement. It is highly likely that organisations who have already been inspected will be assessed at their next inspection in terms of whether the corrective and preventative actions have been implemented. If previous major findings have not been addressed then a critical finding may be given. This course will be ideal for you to learn how to improve industry procedures and processes and how to implement and document an effective CAPA quality system.



Why you should attend



Topics to be covered include:

Understand CAPA methodology and documentation

Learn tools and techniques to help make your existing processes more efficient and compliant

Discover how you can address inspection findings using CAPA and process improvement

Agenda:



Why is CAPA important?



CAPA Methodology and Documentation

Identification - clearly define the problem

Evaluation - appraise the magnitude and impact, e.g. scenarios, test out assumptions and help identify potential risks

Investigation

Analysis - perform a thorough assessment - review data, prioritise, develop options for solutions

Action Plan - create a list of required tasks

Implementation - execute the action plan, e.g. stakeholder analysis, the transition curve

Follow Up - verify and assess the effectiveness of the CAPA

Finding(s)

Diagnosing Process Improvement

Using problem diagnosis (for example, root cause analysis) for understanding why processes are cumbersome and to help facilitate resolving audit and inspection findings

Developing Options for Process Improvement and CAPA

Being more creative in problem solving of process simplification issues

Evaluation of the attractiveness/likely difficulty of changes (AID analysis)

Continuous improvement teams - as an invaluable approach for improving the implementation of regulatory change

Planning and Implementation in Practice of Improvements and CAPA

Project managing process improvements and CAPA

Managing the change and people issues

Managing the stakeholders involved (stakeholder analysis)

Final Discussion

