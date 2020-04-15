+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
15.04.2020 01:39:00

OnDeck Approved as SBA Paycheck Protection Program Lender

NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnDeck® (NYSE: ONDK), the leader in online lending to small business, today announced it has been approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to provide Paycheck Protection Program loans.

OnDeck Logo (PRNewsfoto/On Deck Capital, Inc.)

"OnDeck's mission has always been to promote the growth and success of underserved small businesses by providing fast and transparent online access to capital. We are now leveraging those capabilities to assist small business owners seeking loans under the Paycheck Protection Program," said Noah Breslow, Chairman and CEO of OnDeck. "As the Federal Reserve recently highlighted, established online lenders, like OnDeck, serve a broader, more diverse cross-section of American small businesses than traditional banks. We appreciate the SBA and Treasury Department including OnDeck as a direct lender in this crucial program and recognizing our unique ability to assist underserved businesses."

The Paycheck Protection Program was established by Congress and is being implemented by the U.S. Treasury Department and the SBA. It provides low-interest loans, with a possibility for loan forgiveness, to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The Paycheck Protection Program provides a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on payroll during the current crisis.

While OnDeck was approved to lend under the Paycheck Protection Program today, the company awaits further guidance and clarity from the SBA on how loan applications will be submitted from non-bank lenders.

As announced earlier this week, OnDeck has already begun processing and servicing loans on behalf of Celtic Bank, a Utah-Chartered Industrial bank, Member FDIC, and one of the nation's top ten SBA lenders.

About OnDeck
OnDeck (NYSE: ONDK) is the proven leader in transparent and responsible online lending to small business. Founded in 2006, the company pioneered the use of data analytics and digital technology to make real-time lending decisions and deliver capital rapidly to small businesses online.  Today, OnDeck offers a wide range of term loans and lines of credit customized for the needs of small business owners.  The company also offers bank clients a comprehensive technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers through ODX, a wholly owned subsidiary. OnDeck has provided over $13 billion in loans to customers in 700 different industries across the United States, Canada and Australia. The company has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is rated 5 stars by Trustpilot. For more information, visit www.ondeck.com.

OnDeck, the OnDeck logo, OnDeck Score, OnDeck Marketplace, and ODX are trademarks of On Deck Capital, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ondeck-approved-as-sba-paycheck-protection-program-lender-301040637.html

SOURCE On Deck Capital, Inc.

