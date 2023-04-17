SMI 11'312 -0.3%  SPI 14'845 -0.1%  Dow 33'987 0.3%  DAX 15'790 -0.1%  Euro 0.9820 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'368 -0.5%  Gold 1'995 -0.5%  Bitcoin 26'485 -2.4%  Dollar 0.8987 0.0%  Öl 84.8 -2.1% 
18.04.2023 00:10:00

ONCOR TO RELEASE FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS MAY 4

Sempra Energy
137.38 CHF 0.49%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DALLAS , April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC ("Oncor") plans to release its first quarter 2023 results on May 4, prior to Sempra's (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) first quarter 2023 conference call. Oncor's earnings release will be available on Oncor's website, oncor.com.

Oncor. (PRNewsFoto/Oncor)

Sempra executives will conduct a conference call at 12 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 4 that will include discussion of Oncor's first quarter 2023 operational and financial results. Investors, media, analysts and the public may listen to a live webcast of the conference call by registering on the Investors section of Sempra's website and clicking on the appropriate link. Prior to the conference call, an accompanying slide presentation will be posted on Sempra's Investors site.

For those unable to obtain access to the live webcast, it will be available on replay a few hours after its conclusion on Sempra's website.

Oncor's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023 will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after Sempra's conference call and, once filed, will also be available at oncor.com

Headquartered in Dallas, Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC is a regulated electricity transmission and distribution business that uses superior asset management skills to provide reliable electricity delivery to consumers. Oncor (together with its subsidiaries) operates the largest transmission and distribution system in Texas, delivering power to nearly 3.9 million homes and businesses and operating more than 141,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines in Texas. While Oncor is owned by two investors (indirect majority owner, Sempra, and minority owner, Texas Transmission Investment LLC), Oncor is managed by its Board of Directors, which is comprised of a majority of disinterested directors.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncor-to-release-first-quarter-2023-results-may-4-301799486.html

SOURCE Oncor Electric Delivery Company, LLC

