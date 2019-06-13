<
13.06.2019 09:12:00

Oncopeptides Will Host a Webcast on Monday, 17 June at 09:00 (CET) to Review and Update Presentations From European Hematology (EHA) Meeting

STOCKHOLM, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), announces today that the company will make a review and update on the presented data from the European Hematology Meeting (EHA) on Monday, June 17, 2019, at. 09:00 (CET).

It will be presented by CEO Jakob Lindberg and members of the Oncopeptide management team.   

The conference call can also be followed via the link: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/2019-06-17-oncopeptides-press-conference. 

Phone numbers for participants from:

Sweden: +46-8-566-427-06
Europe: +44-3333-009-030
USA: +1-833-526-8384

For further information, please contact:
Rein Piir, Head of Investor Relations at Oncopeptides
E-mail: rein.piir@oncopeptides.com
Cell phone: +46-70-853-72-92
This information was submitted for publication at 09:00 CET, 13 June 2019 

About Oncopeptides 

Oncopeptides is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological cancers. The company is focusing on the development of the lead product candidate melflufen, a novel lipophilic peptide conjugated alkylator, belonging to a new class of drugs called Peptidase Enhanced Cytotoxics (PEnC). Melflufen is in development as a new treatment for the hematological cancer multiple myeloma, including the Phase 2 pivotal trial HORIZON currently underway and a global confirmatory Phase 3 trial (OCEAN) continuing enrollment. Oncopeptides' headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO.

Visit www.oncopeptides.com for more information.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/oncopeptides-ab/r/oncopeptides-will-host-a-webcast-on-monday--17-june-at-09-00--cet--to-review-and-update-presentation,c2839430

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15404/2839430/1061802.pdf

Press release - Oncopeptides webcast EHA

