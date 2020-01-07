Oncopeptides Strengthens its Regulatory Function by Appointing Karin Eklund Vanderpol as Head of Regulatory Affairs

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO) announced today that Karin Eklund Vanderpol has been appointed as head of regulatory affairs of Oncopeptides. Karin has 20 years of experience from senior positions in regulatory affairs. Prior to joining Oncopeptides, she served as Global Regulatory Director at Swedish Orphan Biovitrum. She will be a member Oncopeptides' Management Team and will start today. Elisabeth Augustsson, who has been responsible for Oncopeptides' regulatory function since 2015 will continue in a senior role in the regulatory team.

For more information, please contact:

Jakob Lindberg

CEO of Oncopeptides

E-mail: jakob.lindberg@oncopeptides.com

Telephone: +46-8-615-20-40

Rein Piir

Head of Investor Relations at Oncopeptides

E-mail: rein.piir@oncopeptides.com

Cell phone: +46-70-853-72-92

This information was submitted for publication at 08.00 CET January 7, 2020.

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The company is focusing on the development of the lead product candidate melflufen, a novel peptide-drug conjugate that rapidly delivers a cytotoxic payload into tumor cells. Melflufen is in development as a new treatment for the hematological cancer multiple myeloma and is currently being tested in multiple clinical studies including the pivotal phase 2 HORIZON study and the ongoing phase 3 OCEAN study. Oncopeptides' headquarters is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO.

More information is available on www.oncopeptides.com.

