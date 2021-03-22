SMI 10’983 0.1%  SPI 13’879 0.1%  Dow 32’628 -0.7%  DAX 14’672 0.4%  Euro 1.1039 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’841 0.1%  Gold 1’738 -0.1%  Bitcoin 53’518 0.2%  Dollar 0.9255 -0.4%  Öl 64.6 0.2% 

Oncopeptides AB Registered
Oncopeptides Announces National Comprehensive Cancer Network® Adds PEPAXTO® (melphalan flufenamide) to Its Multiple Myeloma Clinical Practice Guidelines

Oncopeptides AB Registered
154.70 SEK -0.51%

BOSTON, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), a global biotech company focused on the development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases, today announced that PEPAXTO® (melphalan flufenamide) has been added to the Multiple Myeloma Clinical Practice Guidelines of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN) in Oncology. PEPAXTO, in combination with dexamethasone, was granted accelerated approval by the FDA on February 26, 2021, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least four prior lines of therapy and whose disease is refractory to at least one proteasome inhibitor, one immunomodulatory agent, and one CD38-directed monoclonal antibody.

"The NCCN Guidelines® are a trusted resource for clinicians in the management of oncology patients," said Mohamed Ladha, General Manager of the U.S. Business Unit, at Oncopeptides. "We are truly honored that PEPAXTO has been added to these esteemed Guidelines and we thank NCCN for this recognition."

NCCN is an alliance of 30 cancer centers in the United States. Over the past 25 years, NCCN has developed an integrated suite of tools to improve the quality of cancer care. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) document evidence-based, consensus-driven management to ensure that all patients receive preventive, diagnostic, treatment, and supportive services that are most likely to lead to optimal outcomes. To learn more about the NCCN Guidelines® and Clinical Resources you may visit www.nccn.org

Limitation of Use

PEPAXTO is not indicated and is not recommended for use as a conditioning regimen for transplant outside of controlled clinical trials.

To view the full prescribing information please visit https://pepaxto.com/docs/pepaxto_pi.pdf

About Oncopeptides 

Oncopeptides is a global biotech company committed to developing targeted therapies for patients facing hard-to-treat hematological diseases. Oncopeptides has one U.S. FDA approved product, PEPAXTO® (melphalan flufenamide), known during clinical development as melflufen. PEPAXTO is approved for patients with triple-class refractory multiple myeloma and was evaluated in several clinical studies including the pivotal Phase 2 HORIZON study and is currently being evaluated in the confirmatory Phase 3 OCEAN study. Oncopeptides' headquarters is in Stockholm, Sweden, with a U.S. headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts. In addition to Boston, Oncopeptides has a footprint in Los Altos, California, another U.S. biotech hub. For more information, please visit our corporate website at https://oncopeptides.se/en/. You may also visit our U.S. website at https://www.oncopeptides-us.com/en and follow us on our U.S. social media channels,  Twitter and LinkedIn.

PEPAXTO® is a trademark of Oncopeptides AB (publ).

 For more information, please contact:

Sarah Connors, Head of U.S. Communications, Oncopeptides, Inc.
E-mail: sarah.connors@oncopeptides.com
Cell phone: 508-654-2277

Linda Holmström, Director Investor Relations, Oncopeptides AB (publ)
E-mail: linda.holmstrom@oncopeptides.com
Cell phone: + 46 70 873 40 95

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20208/3311249/1390400.pdf

US Release: Oncopeptides Announces National Comprehensive Cancer Network® Adds PEPAXTO® (melphalan flufenamide) to Its Multiple Myeloma Clinical Practice Guidelines

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncopeptides-announces-national-comprehensive-cancer-network-adds-pepaxto-melphalan-flufenamide-to-its-multiple-myeloma-clinical-practice-guidelines-301252780.html

SOURCE Oncopeptides AB

